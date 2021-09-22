Chicago-Lower West Side, IL 60608

Highly sought out Naperville Townhouse for rent with 3 comfortable size bedrooms on a beautiful and quiet tree lined cul-de-sac street. Come see this wonderful 2 story home for rent with a formal living room, a large kitchen loaded with cabinets, countertop space and dining area. You will love the spacious 2 story family room and 9-foot ceilings which completes the 1st fl. open concept floor plan. The bedrooms a spacious and provide plenty of closet space. We also offer a conveniently placed 2nd floor laundry room and 2.5 bathrooms, one of which is a master bath. Additionally, we offer a concrete patio area for outdoor fun and an attached 1 car garage. We are extremely close to schools, parks, bike trails, forest preserves, expressways, plenty of stores, restaurants, and the train station. Available November 1st. Min lease 2 years. No smoking, No Pets, and 650 minimum credit scores and a criminal background check will be required. Come see this property before it's gone!!!

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO