Real Estate

Chicago-Lower West Side, IL 60608

6 days ago
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutstanding Apartment: 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Duplex Up, 2nd Floor walk up with stunning finishes that will make this feel like home. Luxury at its finest with a fireplace located on the second floor Master with a Jack and Jill Bath. Elegant bathroom and kitchen fixtures. Everything is brand New! New appliances, In unit Washer Dryer, 1 Parking Space Included in rent. Tenants are responsible for Heat, Hot Water, Cooking Gas. Non Smoking building & Pet Friendly. $50.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee for Each Applicant, $250 Non-Refundable Moving/Pet Fees, Security Deposit is contingent upon credit results. One Year Lease $50.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee for Each Applicant Subject to Non-Refundable Moving/Pet Fees and Security Deposit.

www.bhhschicago.com

bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Albany Park, IL 60625

Two bedroom apartment in Albany Park close to the Kedzie Brown Line with HEAT included! Apartment features updated kitchen with dishwasher & microwave, spacious living room, queen size bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, and deck. Laundry On Site. Enjoy a diverse array of restaurants along with close proximity to parks and the Chicago River. One-Time Non-Refundable Pet Fee $100 per Cat (2 Cats Max). Sorry No Dogs. $65 Application Fee. $350 Administrative / Move-in Fee ( Due at Time of Application).
2125 W Devon Avenue #2

2125 W Devon Avenue #2

Fully renovated top floor 3 bed/2 bath on Devon ave. Spacious light-filled living room and open-kitchen space with new cabinets and SS appliances with room for a dining table! Cozy primary bedroom with brand new bathroom, Hardwood floors throughout. In unit perks include dishwasher, master bedroom en suite, central air/heat and a separate office room!. Huge private outdoor space is great for entertaining. Laundry room will be put up in October. Outdoor rental parking is available for $100/mo.
bhhschicago.com

700 E Algonquin Road #4306

RECEIVE $750 OFF 1ST FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH MINIMUM 12 MONTH LEASE & MOVE-IN BY OCT 31st! Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg. This one bedroom/one bath unit features high end amenities including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit washer & dryer and walk-in closets. Spend your day lounging by the heated outdoor pool or barbecue on the gas grills. Relax by the outdoor firepit or enjoy a game of billiards in the game lounge. Clubhouse features a kitchen, bar, lounge area & big screen TVs. Exercise on your schedule at the 24hr fitness ctr with on-demand exercise & yoga classes. Pets will enjoy the bark park & dog run. Parking is free and garages/attached heated garages avail. Award winning School District 15 and 211 Fremd High School. Elevator building. ADA/handicap accessible units available. Conveniently located near highways, Metra, Woodfield, Top Golf, restaurants & walking/biking trails. Short term leases avail. Pricing can vary based on lease term & move-in date, subject to change without notice.
1845 W Grand Avenue #1

1845 W Grand Avenue #1

Breathtaking 2Br/2Bth PLUS office space condo with desirable open floor-plan. Custom Euro Designed SS Kitchen with high end appliances and granite. Kitchen island is perfect for entertaining and provides additional countertop and cabinet space. High 10' ceilings, floor to ceiling thermo pane windows & hardwood floors throughout. Bright living room with fireplace accommodates the perfect dining area. Master Bedroom boasts fireplace, 2 walk-in closets, and private balcony. Large master bath has shower with body sprays, double vanity, jacuzzi tub & separate private area. Second Bedroom has walk-in closet and convenient Jack & Jill bathroom. Working from home will be perfect with the Office area! Solid Oak doors keep any noise out. In-Unit washer & dryer! 2 good size storage spaces in the unit and one shared storage space outside. Property is staged. Awesome location! Near Ukrainian Village in West Town and surrounded by trendy restaurants, grocery stores, public transportation, shopping, and express access to Downtown. Rooftop Deck Access, Parking, and Water/Sewage/Garbage are INCLUDED in the rent! Pets ok. Weight restrictions. No Security Deposit, Rhino policy required.
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Jefferson Park, IL 60630

Beautiful apartment in Jefferson Park on the third floor. It is full of light as it has southern exposure. It boasts a modern kitchen with quartz countertop, hardwood floors, 9-foot ceilings, master bedroom with private bathroom, in-unit laundry, one parking space included, walking distance to CTA train, Jewel, Starbucks, CVA, and bus stop. Two bedrooms two bathrooms. You will love it. The listing agent is related to the owner.
932 N Wood Street #2

932 N Wood Street #2

West Town 2 bed 2 in boutique three unit building. Unit is freshly painted and features oak hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace in living room, chef's kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters and large rear deck with natural gas grill. Both bedrooms well sized with primary suite featuring walk-in closet. Single oversized parking space available for $85 per month (can fit two compact cars tandem)! Walking distance to all that Augusta Blvd, Chicago Ave & Division Street have to offer and minutes to the El/bus and downtown. Pets welcome, limit one pet, aggressive breeds restricted and pet weight limit of 50lbs. Available October 1st!!
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-South Lawndale, IL 60623

Charming 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom top floor unit! Kitchen features stove, refrigerator, quality tin ceiling, and huge pantry. Awesome built in china cabinet is great for keeping your extra plates and decorations. Bright living room is perfect for entertaining! Hardwood floors throughout! Second bedroom has a huge closet! Retro bathroom features subway tiles! Relax on your private rear deck and watch the sunset! In-building laundry. Walking distance to Central Park El, public transportation, restaurants, grocery stores, bakeries, schools, fashion outlets, and historical Route 66 on Ogden Ave. Only ten minutes from the West Loop/Tri-Taylor area! No security deposit. Rhino policy is required. Water is included in the rent. 1 Pet OK up to 25 lbs.
1135 Hannah Avenue #2

1135 Hannah Avenue #2

CLEAN & READY! Make this Roomy 2ND Floor THREE Bedroom One Bathroom Apartment your next home. This Quintessential Flat features a sprawling 1250 sqft floor plan. A 16ft x 15ft Living Room and 13ft x 12 Eat-In Kitchen. Hardwood Floors throughout this home (except the kitchen and patio). Each of the 3 Bedrooms can accommodate a Queen-Sized Bed and some furniture. Conveniences include an Ample Storage Space, a FREE washer/dryer in the building, and a Large Backyard. Rent includes HEAT, GAS and WATER. Trash, sewer, and (1) On-Site Parking Space. Conveniently located off Roosevelt & Harlem! A quick 16 Minute Walk to the Harlem Blue Line Station, a 6 Minute Drive to Loyola Medical Center, a 5 Minute Drive to I-290 and a multitude of grocery stores & eateries within about a five minute walk (Living Fresh and Walmart to name a few). Video upon request. Good (650) Credit and Verifiable Income History a MUST.
1131 Grand Lake Court

1131 Grand Lake Court

Highly sought out Naperville Townhouse for rent with 3 comfortable size bedrooms on a beautiful and quiet tree lined cul-de-sac street. Come see this wonderful 2 story home for rent with a formal living room, a large kitchen loaded with cabinets, countertop space and dining area. You will love the spacious 2 story family room and 9-foot ceilings which completes the 1st fl. open concept floor plan. The bedrooms a spacious and provide plenty of closet space. We also offer a conveniently placed 2nd floor laundry room and 2.5 bathrooms, one of which is a master bath. Additionally, we offer a concrete patio area for outdoor fun and an attached 1 car garage. We are extremely close to schools, parks, bike trails, forest preserves, expressways, plenty of stores, restaurants, and the train station. Available November 1st. Min lease 2 years. No smoking, No Pets, and 650 minimum credit scores and a criminal background check will be required. Come see this property before it's gone!!!
8424 W 87th Street #3C

8424 W 87th Street #3C

Updated Third Floor, Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment located in Hickory Hills! Laminate Wood Flooring Through-Out the Living Room and Bedrooms! Freshly Painted in Warn Grey Tones! The Kitchen Boasts Granite Counters, Maple Cabinets, and Stainless Steel Appliances! You will Love the Spacious Rooms! On-Site Coin Laundry! Two Assigned, Off Street Parking Spaces included! Conveniently located near the Expressway, Dining, and Shopping! Available Immediately! Lease Terms: 1 Year Lease Minimum. Tenant only Pays Electric. One Dog with a max. weight of 25 lbs. accepted on a Case-By-Case Basis With an Additional Pet Fee Required. (NO CATS.) No Smoking. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 per Adult over 18 years of age. Tenants are responsible for a $50 Move-In Administrative Fee.
5S560 Paxton Drive #2H

5S560 Paxton Drive #2H

Fantastic opportunity to lease this 3 Bedroom 2 Baths Naperville Condo with private entrance through the garage. Open floor layout and plenty of natural light throughout. Custom kitchen, center island, quartz countertops, custom lighting, premium appliances, soaring vaulted ceiling, private oversized balcony that connects living room and master suite, walk in closets, updated bathroom ("Whirpool" tub), can't forget in unit laundry and few more extras that you'll get to enjoy here. It deserves to be called home. It feels upscale, happy with some sophistication if you will. It feels like a town-home with it's private stairway to the garage. Check it out and you'll know what I mean! Also close to HWY-88, and many shopping and restaurant options, but located in pleasant peaceful neighborhood.
1220 Carol Street #B

1220 Carol Street #B

Beautiful 1 Bedroom apartment near Dempster & Greenwood.Close to hospital, transportation, restaurant, shopping and highway. Hardwood throughout.Renovated kitchen with stainless appliance and bathroom w/ fancy tiles. Spacious freshly painted bedroom and living room. Coin laundry in the building. RENT INCLUDES Heat, Water, Storage locker & 1 Parking Space.Listing credit/background check. $ 45 application per adult.
228 S Hawthorne Avenue

228 S Hawthorne Avenue

Super cute and updated Ranch home in walk-to-town and train location! Walk in to a spacious Living Room with hardwood flooring, gas fireplace and recessed lighting; completely updated Eat-in Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Den has new flooring and can also serve as a 3rd bedroom. Home also has a very nice 3-Season room that leads to gorgeous fenced backyard and newer stone paver patio. Spacious rooms, a laundry room and garage parking complete this fantastic rental home. Walk to downtown Elmhurst restaurants, stores, Whole Foods, schools, parks and more! Don't miss your chance to live in College View.
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Grand Boulevard, IL 60653

Check out this gut rehabbed condo quality duplex apartment down in the Bronzeville. Bedrooms aren't that large, however the amenities such as granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathroom, stainless steel kitchen appliances (Microwave, Stove, Refrigerator). Central heat, central air, hardwood floors, brick loft wall, and two living spaces makes up for it. Back deck area and space to enjoy sitting out and have a nice BBQ. Laundry located in the building. Very clean and nice property from the interior to exterior. Income must be 3x the monthly rent and credit score must be a 615+ with no negative lines of credit.
bhhschicago.com

1201 E Long Valley Drive #1A

Move right in to this beautiful 2bedroom 1 bathroom garden unit in Long Valley complex. Featuring an updated kitchen with granite countertops, new sink, cabinets, updated bathroom, freshly painted & porcelain tile throughout! Rent includes heat, gas & water. Available October 1st.
bhhschicago.com

1061 Courtland Drive #1061

Gorgeous move-in ready 2 story townhome with open layout in the desirable district 96 and Stevenson High School! 1st floor bedroom/office with 2 suite arrangements in the 2nd floor. New kitchen and two new full bathrooms. Newer paint, lighting fixtures. Start enjoying this home today!
bhhschicago.com

6252 S Gullikson Road #1N

Chicago Clearing 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom apartment on the first level. 1 car garage. Family room with fireplace .In unite laundry . 2 year lease preferred. Verification of income , credit and background check. Good credit is a must. Non refundable security deposit of $650.
PHX Sun-Times

House-hunt Phoenix: What’s on the market

(PHOENIX, AZ) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Phoenix area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
bhhschicago.com

4148 N Greenview Avenue

Greenview Avenue, in Chicago's Graceland West neighborhood, is by far one of the city's most sought-after locations. This newly renovated home sits commandingly on an over-sized 27' x 161' lot and as you slip behind the original vintage Greystone facade, you'll find rooms of scale and all of the luxurious finishes you'd expect including: 5 BRs (4 on the 2nd floor), 4.2 bathrooms (3 en-suite), extra-large chef's kitchen with a Wolf & Sub-Zero appliance package, Grohe fixtures, natural stone bathrooms, extensive millwork, dark-stained hardwood floors, butler's pantry, mudroom, 2.5 car garage, wine cellar, media room and a private rear yard complimented by a garage-top roof deck...and much more! The property is also available for sale.
432 Elmwood Avenue #2

432 Elmwood Avenue #2

Good sized one bedroom with plentiful closet and storage space. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and room for a little breakfast area. Coin Laundry and large storage locker included. Convenient location near St Francis Hospital, walk to EL , Metra, and Ridge Ave buses. Near Lake, South Blvd beach, Main/Chicago Ave shopping district. Easy street parking. Pets okay. 200 non-refundable move-in fee, one month security deposit, 650 minimum credit score required, background/credit/eviction history and proof of employment required.
Real Estate

