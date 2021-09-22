CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Billie Lourd Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Son Kingston on His First Birthday

imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePraise the Lourd, because we just got new pics of the King! Billie Lourd shared photos of her 1-year-old son, Kingston, in honor of his first birthday on Sept. 22. The Booksmart actress tagged her location in "hEavEn..!" as she revealed sweet pics of her baby boy, whose face she kept out of view or covered with a heart emoji. Billie was seen laughing while wearing a crown with his name on it, as Kingston sat at his high chair and shoved his hands into a birthday cake from Milk Bar. Other photos captured the pair snuggling at home or holding hands. One goofy pic at the end of the gallery showed Billie holding up Kingston at a dinner table, while he lovingly grabbed her...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee turns heads with never-before-seen high school photos

Ginger Zee has had a magnificent rise to fame but long before she was Good Morning America's much-loved meteorologist, she was just a regular teen attending high school. The star delighted fans with a walk down memory lane when she shared several throwback photos of herself on her Instagram Stories - and she's barely changed!
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Lourd
Elle

Claudia Schiffer Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos from Her Early Modeling Days

As far as supermodels go, it doesn’t get more legendary than Claudia Schiffer. From sashaying down the runway as one of Versace’s “Golden Girls” to making a memorable cameo as Liam Neeson’s love interest in Love Actually, the fashion icon has done—and seen—it all. It makes sense, then, why she has decided to chronicle her wealth of experiences in a new illustrated book. Captivate! Fashion Photography from the ’90s, due out in November, will accompany the first-ever exhibition curated by Schiffer, featuring stunning (and unseen) photography by Arthur Elgort, Ellen von Unwerth, Herb Ritts and more, largely culled from the model’s private archive. Here, exclusively for ELLE.com, Schiffer shares the story behind some of her favorite images.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Cakes#Gallery#Emoji#Milk Bar
HollywoodLife

Drake Shares Cute New Photo Of Son Adonis, 3, Sticking His Tongue Out: ‘I Feel You Kid’

Drake took to Instagram to share an adorable new photo of his three-year-old son Adonis stretching his arms out and being cheeky for the camera. Drake, 34, is sharing another cute pic of his son Adonis, 3, and it’s one of the best ones yet! The rapper posted the snapshot to Instagram on Sept. 13 and in it, the curly haired cutie is sticking out his tongue while his arms are stretched out wide. He was wearing a white short-sleeved top and light denim jeans and looked as happy as could be. Check out the pic HERE!
CELEBRITIES
Motherly

Britney Spears shares sweet tribute to her sons for their birthdays

In a new Instagram post, the pop icon is clearly a very proud mama. There's no doubt about it, Britney Spears loves her sons to the moon and back. In her latest Instagram post, she celebrates both of her sons, Preston and Jayden, in honor of their birthdays this month. It's rare that she talks about her kids (for myriad reasons), but when she does, well, it's incredibly sweet.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Chris Cornell and Daughter Toni Duet in Never-Before-Seen Home Videos

Chris Cornell’s daughter Toni turned 17 years old this month and to celebrate, the official Instagram of the late singer as well as his widow Vicky shared never-before-seen home videos of the dad and daughter singing together through the years alongside family photos and other memorable moments. In one of the clips, Chris sings “You Are My Sunshine” to a baby Toni. Later, he plays guitar and sings along as she takes the vocal lead for Rihanna’s hook on Eminem’s “Love the Way You Lie,” and the dad and daughter are also seen performing Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song” together on stage. ...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry debuts dramatic new hair in daring thigh-split dress

Katy Perry turned up the heat on Instagram this week as she celebrated some good news with fans. The 36-year-old singer posed for two striking photos wearing a soft pink gown that featured a daring thigh-high split. WATCH: Katy Perry pushes baby Daisy in her pram. What's more, she showcased...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson divides fans with new photo of daughter Rani

Kate Hudson caused quite the divide among her Instagram followers on Wednesday when she shared a new photo of her daughter, Rani. The Almost Famous actress was proudly showcasing the latest collaboration between her InBloom nutritional powders and Van Leeuwen ice cream when things took an unexpected turn. Kate has...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Rick Ross Gifts Son His Own Wingstop Branch For 16th Birthday

Being the biggest boss, Rick Ross is looking to pass on that same lifestyle to his kin. With his son, who is also named William Roberts, celebrating his 16th birthday on Tuesday (September 14), Rozay gifted him his own Wingstop location. “Everyone wish my son @mmgbigbank HAPPY 16th BIRTHDAY !!!...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy