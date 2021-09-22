CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NSF Grant Supports Future Designers of ‘Trustworthy’ Artificial Intelligence

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe George Washington University School of Engineering and Applied Science (SEAS) received a $3 million award from the National Science Foundation to develop a transformative model for graduate education training that combines research in computer science and systems engineering to support the next generation of leaders and researchers in artificial intelligence (AI).

