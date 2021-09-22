Grey's Anatomy Tell-All Author Reveals More Details on Patrick Dempsey's "Miserable" Show Exit

Yes, there was the car crash, but it was what was happening behind the scenes that made for the real drama. According to a forthcoming book, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy by Lynette Rice, an editor-at-large with Entertainment Weekly, Patrick Dempsey—and his beloved character, Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd—left the show after diva-like behavior. “Some cast members had all sorts of PTSD with him,” remembered executive producer James D. Parriott, who had to be brought back to the show to manage Dempsey and his exit. “He had this hold on the set where he knew he could stop production and scare people.”

