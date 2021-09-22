House - Techno - Jungle - Disco:Rhythm Rug Presents Jozef K

Sometimes, being a goldfish can be tough. Growing up in the fair was even tougher, and life could get pretty crazy. We were constantly moving around, and even though it was fun to see new sights and people all the time, we really wanted a home to call our own. Some people say goldfish won at fairs don’t last very long (which really hurts our feelings), but not our owners! Olivia Steidle and Bella Kurpis won us at the Elizabethtown Fair a few weeks ago, fed us, gave us a home and named us. We’re Fergie, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, and we’ve been having a blast in our new home at Elizabethtown College!
