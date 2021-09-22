CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House - Techno - Jungle - Disco:Rhythm Rug Presents Jozef K

By Lewis Wyatt
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 1:00am) Kicking off with a bang, Rug's maiden party is bringing you 3 floors of uproar. Expect house, electro, disco, breaks, UKG & jungle Only the good stuff.

HYDE. | Every Saturday | House | Techno | Disco

HYDE. | Every Saturday | House | Techno | Disco

11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 1:00am) Welcome to Saturday nights, HYDE. at Underbelly Hoxton. House | Techno | Disco. Ticket Prices:. £5 Earlybird (valid till...
MUSIC
Rhythm R: The Circus

Rhythm R: The Circus

11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 11:30pm) Rhythm R returns after two sell out shows at The Deaf Institute with some of Manchester's Finest Artists & Brands across 3 Floors!. SPIN THAT WHEEL. Rhythm...
MUSIC
RnB Classics

RnB Classics

7:00pm til 10:30pm (last entry 10:30pm)
MUSIC
Album Review: Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Halsey breaks out of her comfort zone to create a raw, untouchable pop project. Singer and songwriter Ashley Frangipane, known by her stage name Halsey, released her fourth studio album with Capitol Records titled If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Not only does the name speak volumes on behalf of its content, but the album cover conveys boldness and womanhood. Halsey displays exactly that throughout the 13-track project.
MUSIC
#Electro House#Disco#Techno#The Deaf Institute#Ukg Jungle
Datacode releases FOCUS: Raw Techno sample pack

Datacode has released its new sample pack FOCUS: Raw Techno at Loopmasters, a highly focused sample collection for the raw, deep, hypnotic side of Techno. This pack features a unique and inspiring set of raw, upfront Synths, Deep Subs, Pulsating Drums, Lo-Fi Drones and much more. Includes all latest samples, loops, oneshots and beat loop kits for producing Raw Techno and Dark Techno. Royalty-Free!
ELECTRONICS
Rhythms of Change

Sydney’s classical music game changers, Ensemble Offspring, are at it again with the launch of their new digital series of cool online concerts. Dubbed Offspring for All, the secret’s in the name. Sure, we’re all locked out of concert halls right now anyway, but this is about more than home delivery to their rusted on fans. They also want to reach out to brand new audiences who haven’t engaged with the mellifluous art before.
MUSIC
ABBA Disco - Manchester Freshers 2021

ABBA Disco - Manchester Freshers 2021

Bad atmosphere as it was very quiet, me and my friends left after 30 mins because we felt awkward. Security removed my friend for kissing another guest, she was very upset as a result. Completely unacceptable, no terms and conditions state that kissing or public affection was prohibited (and the toilets are Unisex). The guards reasoning was that it was 'inappropriate' when clearly it was just another excuse to have the satisfaction of evicting someone.
MUSIC
fabric announces new 24+ hour techno event series, Continuum

Fabric have announced details of a new, 24+ hour techno event series. Having recently announced a 39-hour party to celebrate its 22nd birthday this year, the much-loved London club has unveiled the new party series, Continuum, for 2021-22. Launching across 20th to 22nd November with Rebekah, Blawan, Dave Clarke, and...
THEATER & DANCE
Get to Know the Techno Sound of Lupa

Arizona-based techno artist Lupa swung by to chat about how she developed a love for the genre and her forthcoming EP on mau5trap. Techno might be one of the oldest genres in the vast landscape of the dance music scene, but that doesn’t mean artists in that realm are confined to the sounds of the past. Instead, it’s constantly evolving as artists, both new and old alike, explore its reaches or develop a passion for everything from its hard, driving beats to more melodic soundscapes – and one of those fresh faces looking to change the game is Lupa.
MUSIC
Jungle afterparty & DJ Set

Jungle afterparty & DJ Set

Jungle afterparty & DJ Set in the YES Basement! - 18th Sep 2021.
MUSIC
License To Jungle - Moving Shadow

License To Jungle - Moving Shadow

License To Jungle welcomes one of the most recognisable and influential imprints of the last 30 years - Moving Shadow. Lineup TBA soon. Customer reviews of License To Jungle - Moving Shadow. Average rating:. 94%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Overall rating: 5 Verified review. Moving shadow did itself justice with...
MUSIC
Programming A Nu-Disco Beat

Loopmasters is the definitive place to find the best samples, loops and instruments from the world’s most influential DJs, artists and producers. In this Beat Dissected we program a nu-disco groove inspired by the infectious style of Purple Disco Machine, Never Dull or Hurlee. There’s just something about disco and...
COMPUTERS
Manchester Free Latin Bachata Class

Manchester Free Latin Bachata Class

Free taster Latin Bachata dance classes every Tuesdays in Manchester. You're cordially invited to try LATIN BACHATA DANCING for FREE every Tuesdays, SUITABLE FOR ABSOLUTE BEGINNER. No Bubble Partner required. Fantastic hobby and great way to make new international and local connections and friends. Classes delivered by experience Latin Dance...
THEATER & DANCE
Silent Disco - Freshers Special

Silent Disco - Freshers Special
MUSIC
Vancouver DJ Overland Talks About Techno Music & Being Authentically Yourself

"Trust yourself and your vision even when things aren't going perfectly." For people far and wide, music is one of the most uplifting parts of life, whether you listen to it, create it, or both. It's also a powerful tool for connection, identity and self-expression. When it comes to making...
MUSIC
Big Cheese - Skool Disco

Big Cheese - Skool Disco

10:00pm til 2:30am (last entry 12:00am) THE CHEESIEST NIGHT OF FRESHERS! The BIG CHEESE presents the Skool Disco...
MUSIC
2021 Rhythm & Brews Concert Series

Whatever your musical tastes, Rhythm & Brews is sure to put a smile on your face and broaden your musical horizons. Running through October this year, these free outdoor shows will ramp up the fun in downtown Hendersonville on the 3rd Thursday of each month. In 2021 that means you need to mark down September 16 and October 21 on your calendars. The shows will feature two opening acts starting at 5:30 pm, with the headliners starting at 7:30 pm.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Element One releases Electro 2021 and Element Techno Serum Presets

Element One has released a sample pack that offers a bass-heavy snapshot of contemporary electro sound. Electro 2021 features an extensive range of both loops and one-shot samples inspired by artists such as Jensen Interceptor, Assembler Code, Aloka, and Cygnus. With Element Techno Serum Presets, Element One delivers an extension...
ELECTRONICS
Welcome to the Jungle

Sometimes, being a goldfish can be tough. Growing up in the fair was even tougher, and life could get pretty crazy. We were constantly moving around, and even though it was fun to see new sights and people all the time, we really wanted a home to call our own. Some people say goldfish won at fairs don’t last very long (which really hurts our feelings), but not our owners! Olivia Steidle and Bella Kurpis won us at the Elizabethtown Fair a few weeks ago, fed us, gave us a home and named us. We’re Fergie, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, and we’ve been having a blast in our new home at Elizabethtown College!
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
Giacomo Abbruzzese is shooting Disco Boy

Monday 13 September saw the start of shooting of Disco Boy, the first feature film by Italian director Giacomo Abbruzzese (a graduate of the French school of Fresnoy, who has received considerable attention for his short films, notably Stella Marris, and who has also been a member of the Cinefondation residency at the Cannes Film Festival), which won the Arte Development Prize at the Arcs Film Festival's Village of Coproductions.  
MOVIES

