House - Techno - Jungle - Disco:Rhythm Rug Presents Jozef K

Arizona-based techno artist Lupa swung by to chat about how she developed a love for the genre and her forthcoming EP on mau5trap. Techno might be one of the oldest genres in the vast landscape of the dance music scene, but that doesn’t mean artists in that realm are confined to the sounds of the past. Instead, it’s constantly evolving as artists, both new and old alike, explore its reaches or develop a passion for everything from its hard, driving beats to more melodic soundscapes – and one of those fresh faces looking to change the game is Lupa.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO