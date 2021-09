Kanye West album releases are such forces of nature that even when the project is finally, mercifully, officially out, the rollout still leaves wreckage and fallout in its wake. With Donda— his tenth studio album, which dropped on August 29th after a month-plus of listening sessions, tweaks, and controversies—the running theme of the aftermath seems to be collaboration discontent. It’s inevitable really—you can’t call half of the music industry, hip-hop and beyond, unceremoniously add and drop features on a whim, and not expect to sour a few working relationships. (It’s especially glaring when editing doesn’t seem to be the issue — the album clocks in at 27 songs and the length of a Christopher Nolan movie.) Chris Brown and Soulja Boy were among the most vocal, blasting Kanye on social media for removing (or in Brown’s case, trimming) their contributions to “New Again” and “Remote Control” respectively.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO