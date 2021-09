Fans can bring home the “Crocodile” Dundee Trilogy in honor of the 35th anniversary of the first film being released in September 1986. Following the release of the first film in 1986, two sequels would be released in 1988 and 2001. All three films are also available together for the first time in the new Blu-ray collection from Paramount Home Entertainment and include digital copies. Bonus features, however, are light, unfortunately.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO