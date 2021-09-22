CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara to Enforce Drinking, Nuisance and Loitering Laws Near Liquor Stores, Markets

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday approved a series of alcohol reforms in an attempt to crack down on nuisance behavior outside of liquor stores and mini-markets. Although the state Alcoholic Beverage Control regulates liquor licenses, the local governments can regulate alcohol sales via land use policies. The ordinance intends to reduce "nuisance behaviors" such as public drunkenness, harassment, loitering, littering and public urination around mini-markets and liquor stores.

