Tunable cooperativity in coupled spin-cavity systems

By Lukas Liensberger, Franz X. Haslbeck, Andreas Bauer, Helmuth Berger, Rudolf Gross, Hans Huebl, Christian Pfleiderer, Mathias Weiler
APS physics
 6 days ago

We experimentally study the tunability of the cooperativity in coupled spin-cavity systems by changing the magnetic state of the spin system via an external control parameter. As a model system, we use the skyrmion host material. coupled to a microwave cavity resonator. We measure a dispersive coupling between the resonator...

journals.aps.org

Thrillist

Scientists Just Accidentally Discovered the Most Northern Island in the World

A new Island just popped up off the Northern coast of Greenland. Scientists from Denmark and Switzerland who landed by helicopter on it in July originally believed it was Oodaaq Island. Months later, journalist Martin Breum, who had accompanied them on the exhibition, went back through his notes and realized the team had been about 80 miles North of Oodaaq.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tunable X-ray dark-field imaging for sub-resolution feature size quantification in porous media

X-ray computed micro-tomography typically involves a trade-off between sample size and resolution, complicating the study at a micrometer scale of representative volumes of materials with broad feature size distributions (e.g. natural stones). X-ray dark-field tomography exploits scattering to probe sub-resolution features, promising to overcome this trade-off. In this work, we present a quantification method for sub-resolution feature sizes using dark-field tomograms obtained by tuning the autocorrelation length of a Talbot grating interferometer. Alumina particles with different nominal pore sizes (50 nm and 150 nm) were mixed and imaged at the TOMCAT beamline of the SLS synchrotron (PSI) at eighteen correlation lengths, covering the pore size range. The different particles cannot be distinguished by traditional absorption µCT due to their very similar density and the pores being unresolved at typical image resolutions. Nevertheless, by exploiting the scattering behavior of the samples, the proposed analysis method allowed to quantify the nominal pore sizes of individual particles. The robustness of this quantification was proven by reproducing the experiment with solid samples of alumina, and alumina particles that were kept separated. Our findings demonstrate the possibility to calibrate dark-field image analysis to quantify sub-resolution feature sizes, allowing multi-scale analyses of heterogeneous materials without subsampling.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Exploring a unique material with tunable properties

If you're old enough, you may still have a box of cassette or VHS tapes lying around. These storage devices were popular in the 1970s and 80s, but have since fallen into disuse, replaced by CDs and other digital media. Now, researchers are taking a new look at chromium oxides,...
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com

Tunable and functional deep eutectic solvents for lignocellulose valorization

Stabilization of reactive intermediates is an enabling concept in biomass fractionation and depolymerization. Deep eutectic solvents (DES) are intriguing green reaction media for biomass processing; however undesired lignin condensation is a typical drawback for most acid-based DES fractionation processes. Here we describe ternary DES systems composed of choline chloride and oxalic acid, additionally incorporating ethylene glycol (or other diols) that provide the desired ‘stabilization’ function for efficient lignocellulose fractionation, preserving the quality of all lignocellulose constituents. The obtained ethylene-glycol protected lignin displays high β-O-4 content (up to 53 per 100 aromatic units) and can be readily depolymerized to distinct monophenolic products. The cellulose residues, free from condensed lignin particles, deliver up to 95.9 ± 2.12% glucose yield upon enzymatic digestion. The DES can be recovered with high yield and purity and re-used with good efficiency. Notably, we have shown that the reactivity of the β-O-4 linkage in model compounds can be steered towards either cleavage or stabilization, depending on DES composition, demonstrating the advantage of the modular DES composition.
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Quantum Hypothesis Testing for Exoplanet Detection

Detecting the faint emission of a secondary source in the proximity of the much brighter one has been the most severe obstacle for using direct imaging in searching for exoplanets. Using quantum state discrimination and quantum imaging techniques, we show that one can significantly reduce the probability of error for detecting the presence of a weak secondary source, especially when the two sources have small angular separations. If the weak source has intensity.
ASTRONOMY
APS physics

Tunable spin-orbit coupling in two-dimensional InSe

We demonstrate that spin-orbit coupling (SOC) strength for electrons near the conduction band edge in few-layer. -InSe films can be tuned over a wide range. This tunability is the result of a competition between film-thickness-dependent intrinsic and electric-field-induced SOC, potentially, allowing for electrically switchable spintronic devices. Using a hybrid. k.
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Stochastic Thermodynamics of Nonlinear Electronic Circuits: A Realistic Framework for Computing Around kT

We provide a general theory of nonlinear electronic circuits subjected to thermal noise. The devices constituting the circuit can have arbitrary. curves but must display shot noise. This theory includes tunnel junctions, diodes, and MOS transistors in subthreshold operation, among others. The stochastic nonequilibrium thermodynamics of these circuits is also established. The irreversible entropy production is expressed in terms of thermodynamic potentials and forces, and its fluctuations satisfy fluctuation theorems. Our theory is ideally suited to formulate a thermodynamics of computing with realistic architectures, where the reduction in transistor size and operating voltages make thermal fluctuations increasingly important. We demonstrate this point in two ways: first, by proposing a stochastic model of a CMOS inverter whose actual transfer function deviates from the deterministic one due to nonequilibrium fluctuations, and, second, by proposing a low-power full-CMOS design for a probabilistic bit (or binary stochastic neuron) exploiting intrinsic noise.
COMPUTERS
APS physics

Robust Shadow Estimation

Efficiently estimating properties of large and strongly coupled quantum systems is a central focus in many-body physics and quantum information theory. While quantum computers promise speedups for many of these tasks, near-term devices are prone to noise that will generally reduce the accuracy of such estimates. Here, we propose a sample-efficient and noise-resilient protocol for learning properties of quantum states building on the shadow estimation scheme [Huang et al., Nature Physics 16, 1050–1057 (2020)]. By introducing an experimentally friendly calibration procedure, our protocol can efficiently characterize and mitigate noises in the shadow estimation scheme, given only minimal assumptions on the experimental conditions. When the strength of noises can be bounded, our protocol approximately retains the same order of sample efficiency as the standard shadow estimation scheme, while also possessing a provable noise resilience. We give rigorous bounds on the sample complexity of our protocol and demonstrate its performance with several numerical experiments, including estimations of quantum fidelity, correlation functions and energy expectations, etc., which highlight a wide spectrum of potential applications of our protocol on near-term devices.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Fate of Quantum Many-Body Scars in the Presence of Disorder

Experiments performed on strongly interacting Rydberg atoms have revealed surprising persistent oscillations of local observables. These oscillations have been attributed to a special set of nonergodic states, referred to as quantum many-body scars. Although these states have enriched our understanding of thermalization in quantum systems, their interplay with disorder in realistic quantum simulators has remained unclear. We address this question by studying numerically and analytically the magnetization and spatiotemporal correlators of a scar model of disordered and interacting qubits that can be realized in present-day simulators. While the oscillation amplitudes of these observables decay with time as the disorder strength is increased, their oscillation frequency remains remarkably constant. This stability stems from resonances of the disordered spectrum in the overlap with the clean scar eigenstates that are approximately centered at the same scar energies of the clean system. We also find that multiple additional sets of scar resonances become accessible due to the presence of disorder and further enhance the oscillation amplitudes. Our results show the robustness of nonergodic dynamics in scar systems, and opens the door to understanding their behavior in near-term quantum devices and potentially using them as a resource in quantum-sensing protocols to calibrate quantum hardware.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Scaling Regimes of Active Turbulence with External Dissipation

Active fluids exhibit complex turbulentlike flows at low Reynolds number. Recent work predicted that 2D active nematic turbulence follows scaling laws with universal exponents. However, experimentally testing these predictions is conditioned by the coupling to the 3D environment. Here, we measure the spectrum of the kinetic energy. E. (. q.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Complexity of Fermionic Dissipative Interactions and Applications to Quantum Computing

Interactions between particles are usually a resource for quantum computing, making quantum many-body systems intractable by any known classical algorithm. In contrast, noise is typically considered as being inimical to quantum many-body correlations, ultimately leading the system to a classically tractable state. This work shows that noise represented by two-body processes, such as pair loss, plays the same role as many-body interactions and makes otherwise classically simulable systems universal for quantum computing. We analyze such processes in detail and establish a complexity transition between simulable and nonsimulable systems as a function of a tuning parameter. We determine important classes of simulable and nonsimulable two-body dissipation. Finally, we show how using resonant dissipation in cold atoms can enhance the performance of two-qubit gates.
COMPUTERS
APS physics

Nonlinear level attraction of cavity axion polariton in antiferromagnetic topological insulator

Strong coupling between cavity photons and elementary excitations in condensed matters boosts the field of light-matter interaction and generates several exciting subfields, such as cavity optomechanics and cavity magnon polariton. Axion quasiparticles, emerging in topological insulators, were predicted to strongly couple with the light and generate the so-called axion polariton. Here we demonstrate that there arises a gapless level attraction (LA) of cavity axion polariton in an antiferromagnetic topological insulator, which originates from the high-order interaction between the axion and the odd-order resonance of a cavity. Such a novel coupling mechanism is essentially different from conventional LAs with the linear-order interaction. Our results open up promising roads for exploring the axion polariton with cavity technologies.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Spontaneous symmetry breaking and frustrated phases

We study a system involving a single quantum degree of freedom per site of the lattice interacting with a few neighbors (up to second neighbors), with the interactions chosen so as to produce frustration. At zero temperature, this system undergoes several quantum phase transitions from both gapped to gapless and gapless to gapless phases, providing a very rich phase structure with disordered, homogeneous, and modulated ordered phases meeting in a quantum Lifshitz point. The gapless phases spontaneously break spatial lattice translations as well as internal symmetries of the form.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Single-Molecule Vacuum Rabi Splitting: Four-Wave Mixing and Optical Switching at the Single-Photon Level

A single quantum emitter can possess a very strong intrinsic nonlinearity, but its overall promise for nonlinear effects is hampered by the challenge of efficient coupling to incident photons. Common nonlinear optical materials, on the other hand, are easy to couple to but are bulky, imposing a severe limitation on the miniaturization of photonic systems. In this Letter, we show that a single organic molecule acts as an extremely efficient nonlinear optical element in the strong coupling regime of cavity quantum electrodynamics. We report on single-photon sensitivity in nonlinear signal generation and all-optical switching. Our work promotes the use of molecules for applications such as integrated photonic circuits operating at very low powers.
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Development of a two-tier instrument on simple electric circuits

This article reports the development of a two-tier simple electric circuits test (2T-SEC Test). Simple electric circuits are introduced to students early in their school years and are an important part of the physics curriculum all the way to the university level. However, many students do not develop an adequate conceptual understanding of simple electric circuits and especially of electrical voltage. For this reason, six physics education research groups from Germany and Austria started a large study to evaluate and improve middle-school students’ conceptual understanding of simple electric circuits. As a first step, we developed the test instrument presented in this article. First, nine semistructured interviews were conducted with middle-school students in Austria. The interviews were transcribed, analyzed and (common) student difficulties with simple electric circuits were identified. Second, based on the results from the interviews and previous research on this topic, an instrument consisting of 25 two-tier multiple-choice items was developed and administered to.
COMPUTERS
APS physics

Topological crystalline superconductivity in locally noncentrosymmetric CeRh2As2

Recent discovery of superconductivity in CeRh 2 As 2 clarified an unusual H − T phase diagram with two superconducting phases [Khim et al. Science, 373, 1012 (2021)]. The experimental observation has been interpreted based on the even-odd parity transition characteristic of locally noncentrosymmetric superconductors. Indeed, inversion symmetry is locally broken at the Ce site, and.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Functionalized organic nanotubes with highly tunable crosslinking site density for mechanical enhancement and pH-controlled drug release of nanocomposite hydrogels

Organic nanotubes (ONTs) have attracted growing attention in biomedical applications because of their unique inner and outer nanospaces. Here, ONTs were functionalized and hybridized with poly(ethylene glycol) (PEG) to construct nanocomposite hydrogels, with the aim of enhancing their mechanical strength and controlling their release properties. These nanoengineered hydrogels have 4-fold greater mechanical stiffness than unreinforced hydrogels and show a more stable network. The effects of ONT concentration and crosslinkable site density on the hydrogel mechanical properties were systematically assessed. Moreover, the incorporation of ONTs enabled simple and effective post-loading of the model drug, as well as a sustained drug release profile from the hydrogels. These results provide a novel method to generate mechanically enhanced nanocomposite hydrogels with improved drug delivery in an easy, efficient and tunable manner, and the obtained nanocomposite hydrogels may have potential applications in drug delivery and other related bioapplications.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Probing nonclassical light fields with energetic witnesses in waveguide quantum electrodynamics

We propose an operational scenario to characterize the nature of energy exchanges between two coupled but otherwise isolated quantum systems. Defining work as the component stemming from effective unitary interactions performed by each system on one another, the remnant is stored in the correlations and generally prevents full energy extraction by local operations. Focusing on the case of a qubit coupled to the light field of a waveguide, we establish a bound relating work exchange and local energy extraction when the light statistics is coherent, and that gets violated in the presence of a quantum light pulse. Our results provide operational, energy-based witnesses to probe nonclassical resources.
PHYSICS

