Theory of competing excitonic orders in insulating WTe2 monolayers

We present a rigorous quasinormal mode approach to describe the strong coupling behavior between a monolayer of. and a single gold nanoparticle. The onset of strong coupling, described through a classical spectral mode splitting (analog of vacuum Rabi splitting) is quantified by computing the full three-dimensional hybrid quasinormal modes of the combined structure, allowing one to accurately model light-matter interactions without invoking the usual phenomenological theories of strong coupling. We explore the hybrid quasinormal modes as a function of gap size and temperature, and find spectral splittings in the range of around 80–110 meV, with no fitting parameters for the material models. We also show how the hybrid modes exhibit Fano-like resonances and quantify the complex poles of the hybrid modes as well as the Purcell factor resonances from embedded dipole emitters. The Rabi splitting is found to be larger at elevated temperatures for very small gap separations between the metal nanoparticle and the monolayer, but smaller at elevated temperatures for larger gaps. We also show how these spectral splittings can differ qualitatively from the actual complex poles of the hybrid quasinormal modes.

CHEMISTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO