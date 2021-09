MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is welcoming back volunteers this month for the first time since the pandemic began. For the last 17 months, the Louisiana National Guard has been stationed at the food bank helping with the day-to-day volunteer duties. Now, there are only four National Guard members, and the food bank needs more help as they serve 30,000 people monthly. You can help with food packing, sorting, or work at one of their food distribution events.

