Holtville's Potts leads Bulldogs into non-region game against Marbury

Holtville quarterback Tanner Potts is a winner, and that’s exactly what he’s doing this year on the gridiron. Potts, a junior first-year starter, has led Holtville to a 4-1 record this year with a 3-0 record in Class 5A, Region 4. The Bulldogs have won three straight games, and they put record on the line this Friday night as they travel to play Marbury in a non-region rivalry game at 7 p.m.