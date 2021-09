After almost a month, a dazzle of zebras — yes, that’s what a pack of zebras is called —are still on the loose in the D.C. area. The animals, which are native to the eastern and southern grasslands of Africa, are owned by a Maryland resident. The zebras have been spotted mostly in Prince George’s County, stirring up a social media frenzy. They were first seen in late August by locals who had tons of questions, mainly wondering where they came from. Host Tamika Smith talks with WAMU’s Rachel Kurzius about the case of the roaming zebras.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO