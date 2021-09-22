Willie Garson dead at 57

The death of 57-year-old character actor and professional poker player Willie Garson was announced on September 21 by Garson's son, Nathen, and confirmed by his longtime manager, John Carrabino, according to Deadline. Garson appeared in over 75 films and more than 300 episodes of television programming, according to Parade, but is probably best known for playing Stanford Blatch, the witty bon vivant and BFF of Sarah Jessica Parker's iconic Carrie Bradshaw character on HBO's "Sex and the City" and its two related feature films. He was also a member of the cast of the franchise's latest incarnation, the upcoming small-screen series, "And Just Like That," which had only recently begun filming, via US Weekly. News of Garson's passing appears to have come unexpectedly, except perhaps to Garson's closest friends and family. Moreover, the news appears to have left Garson's millions of fans both stunned and bereft, according to E! Online.

