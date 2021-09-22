CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix dropped a bunch of film trailers. Here’s what to expect.

By Arul Gnanasivam
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in March of 2021, Netflix promised a bold idea: to release one movie a week for the rest of 2021. By the looks of it, they’ve honored that promise. About three weeks ago, Netflix started to drop trailers. A lot of trailers. Movies, shows, documentaries, practically any content possible to make got a trailer, spanning genres all across the board. They weren’t just small indie movies either — these are huge blockbusters with A-list casts, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Idris Elba and Dwayne Johnson. With so many options, let’s take a look at some of the movie trailers that stood out.

