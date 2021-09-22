CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UMD SGA introduces bill to propose outdoor recreation area on South Campus

By Ryan White
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosie Shaffer, Student Government Association Vice President, speaks the SGA meeting on Sept. 22, 2021. (Freddy Wolfe/The Diamondback) The University of Maryland SGA introduced a bill at its meeting Wednesday to support the construction of an outdoor recreational facility and workout equipment near the Reckord Armory or Engineering Fields. The...

