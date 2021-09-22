CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azure Resource Health for Azure Database for PostgreSQL – Flexible Server in public preview

Azure Resource Health for Azure Database for PostgreSQL - Flexible Server helps you to monitor the health of your Azure Database for PostgreSQL - Flexible Server. It can also help you diagnose and get support when your server resource is impacted. Azure Resource Health informs you about the current and past health history of your resources and helps you mitigate issues. Azure Resource Health provides technical support when you need help with Azure service issues including diagnosing and solving common problems. Additionally, Azure Resource Health allows you to add alerts based on event status, resource status, previous resource status, and reason type.

