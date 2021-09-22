Azure Database for PostgreSQL – Flexible Server: Terraform support in public preview
With Terraform support you can now easily manage different configurations efficiently based on your growing application needs. The Terraform template-based configuration files allow you to define, provision, and configure your Azure Database for PostgreSQL - Flexible Server in a repeatable and predictable manner. Terraform enables you to benefit from both reducing human errors and the cost of spinning up production or development servers on-demand.azure.microsoft.com
