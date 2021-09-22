Azure Database for PostgreSQL – Flexible Server: Terraform support in public preview

Azure Container Networking Interface (CNI) now allows Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) pods to be deployed in different VNets. VNets are commonly used in Azure implementations and this feature allows you flexibility in how you setup your AKS implementation, use VNets to segment traffic, and connect with internal networks. One key benefit is that you can have a different VNet for nodes and a different VNet for pods. Having the pods in a VNet allows you to have non-routable IP addresses so you can reuse the pod CIDR (Classless Inter-Domain Routing) across clusters to avoid IP exhaustion.

