Azure Database for PostgreSQL – Flexible Server: Terraform support in public preview

 6 days ago

With Terraform support you can now easily manage different configurations efficiently based on your growing application needs. The Terraform template-based configuration files allow you to define, provision, and configure your Azure Database for PostgreSQL - Flexible Server in a repeatable and predictable manner. Terraform enables you to benefit from both reducing human errors and the cost of spinning up production or development servers on-demand.

azure.microsoft.com

JetStream Disaster Recovery for Azure VMware Solution now in public preview

JetStream DR is disaster recovery software for VMware environments, both in the customer’s datacenter, as well as VMware clusters running in Azure VMware Solution. The software continuously captures new data as its written by the protected virtual machines and replicates it to Azure Blob Storage. In the case of a disaster striking the protected environment, the VMs and their data are recovered from Azure Blob Store and restarted in Azure VMware Solution.
Azure Monitor Agent and Data Collection Rules now support Windows Server 2022

We are extending support for the Azure Monitor agent to monitor Windows Server 2022 virtual machines, virtual machine scale sets and Arc enabled servers (for on premise and/or non-Azure servers). Use the Azure Monitor Agent on your Server 2022 resources and ensure reliability and quality from the very first day.
Public preview: Custom policy definitions for AKS clusters

We are announcing the public preview of custom Azure Policy definitions for Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) clusters. With this public preview, you can create custom policy definitions for your AKS clusters using custom constraint templates or through the Azure Policy Visual Studio Code Extension. Additional capabilities include reviewing error state information, and full CSS support to privately encode constraint templates within custom Azure policy definitions.
Redmondmag.com

Azure Virtual Desktop Now Supports End Users Joined via Azure Active Directory

Azure Virtual Desktop host pools can now be joined to the Azure Active Directory service, Microsoft announced on Wednesday. This capability lets organizations using the Azure Virtual Desktop virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) service support so-called "cloud-only users." In other words, the devices of these users don't need to be tied to on-premises Active Directory implementations, but can be purely joined to Azure AD.
#Postgresql#Terraform#Database Server#Azure Database
Public preview of v4 Cosmos DB extensions for Azure Functions

The extension provides new behavior for Cosmos DB triggers, input bindings, and output bindings. It is built upon the Cosmos DB v3 SDK and includes performance benefits, support for identity-based connections, and a newer types for .NET functions. At the time of this initial announcement, use of identity-based connections for...
petri.com

Microsoft Viva Connections - Coming to Public Preview

Because of the ever-evolving shift of the workforce and the workplace from ‘in-house’ to hybridization, hybrid work is reshaping how we work. The shift to more remote work has been disrupting, to say the least, across a multitude of organizations and industries. The least of which is the pillar of Information Technology in all companies. Our digital and physical workplaces are being re-developed.
Public preview: Azure CNI enhancement now allows AKS pods and nodes in different VNets

Azure Container Networking Interface (CNI) now allows Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) pods to be deployed in different VNets. VNets are commonly used in Azure implementations and this feature allows you flexibility in how you setup your AKS implementation, use VNets to segment traffic, and connect with internal networks. One key benefit is that you can have a different VNet for nodes and a different VNet for pods. Having the pods in a VNet allows you to have non-routable IP addresses so you can reuse the pod CIDR (Classless Inter-Domain Routing) across clusters to avoid IP exhaustion.
Public preview: Scale-down mode in AKS

Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) now allows users to select if they would like their nodes to be deleted or deallocated when scaled down. When a node is deallocated, the attached storage as well as the container image is still present on the node. When scaling up your deployments, all deallocated nodes will be started first before provisioning new nodes. This allows for faster operation speeds as your deployment leverages cached images. Scale-down mode allows you to no longer have to pre-provision nodes and pre-pull container images.
martechseries.com

Datawiza Adds Support for Microsoft Azure Active Directory Conditional Access to Deliver Zero Trust Security

Quickly support detailed policies for how users authenticate and gain access to apps and data, on-premises or in the cloud. Datawiza, a pioneer in cloud-delivered Access Management as a Service (AMaaS), announced support for Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) Conditional Access in its Access Management platform, making it easier and faster for joint customers to achieve a Zero Trust Architecture. Datawiza also announced co-sell ready status in the Azure Marketplace, making it even easier for customers around the world to take advantage of the application migration benefits of Datawiza.
Public preview: At-scale management of Azure Monitor alerts in Backup center

A few months ago, Azure Backup released a new and improved alerting solution built on Azure Monitor (in preview), which enabled users to leverage the rich alerting capabilities offered by Azure to monitor and act on critical backup incidents. Now, users can also manage these Azure Monitor alerts via Backup...
Public preview: Distributed tracing for Java apps on Azure Functions Linux

Azure Monitor application insights Java integration with Azure Functions on Linux allows you to view richer data from your functions applications, including, requests, dependencies, logs, and metrics. Application monitoring for Azure Functions can be enabled directly from Azure portal. Azure Functions offers built-in integration with Azure Application Insights to monitor...
martechseries.com

Sesame Software Releases Relational Junction 6.2 with Extended Support for New SaaS Applications and Databases

Latest Version of Relational Junction Data Management Suite, Extends Support to New SaaS Applications with Enhanced Metadata Repository and Data Movement Techniques. Sesame Software, the innovative leader in Enterprise Data Management, today announced the rollout of Relational Junction 6.2, the latest version of its suite of data management and replication tools, giving companies the ability to effortlessly create data warehouses for any database or API-enabled application.
github.blog

GitHub Advisory Database now supports Rust

GitHub is on a mission to create a more secure supply chain for all developers and organizations. To do that, we need to empower all developer communities with a comprehensive vulnerability database. That’s why we’re excited to announce that the GitHub Advisory Database now includes curated security advisories on the...
onmsft.com

Microsoft Teams public preview adds Breakout Rooms presenters support for meetings

Microsoft introduced Breakout Rooms in Teams meetings back in December 2020, allowing organizers to split meetings into different groups. The company has released some updates to improve the Breakout Rooms experience in Teams, and these enhancements are rolling out to public preview users. First off, Microsoft Teams has added a...
VentureBeat

How do databases support AI algorithms?

Databases have always been able to do simple, clerical work like finding particular records that match some given criteria — say, all users who are between 20 and 30 years old. Lately database companies have been adding artificial intelligence routines into databases so the users can explore the power of these smarter, more sophisticated algorithms on their own data stored in the database.
New and recently updated documentation for Azure Cosmos DB

To make it simple to understand and use Azure Cosmos DB, our team regularly publishes and refreshes technical documentation. Here’s a round-up of our most recent docs releases:. Convert vCores to request units (RU/s) Estimate Azure Cosmos DB request units (RU/s) for use with the Core (SQL) API or API...
Azure Database for MySQL: Azure Pipelines support in public preview

Azure Pipelines allow you to automate your builds and deployments, so you spend less time with the details and more time being creative. With support for Azure Database for MySQL - Flexible Server you can deploy your database updates using Azure CLI tasks. Azure CLI uses the az mysql flexible-server...
Azure Cost Management and Billing updates – September 2021

Whether you’re a new student, a thriving startup, or the largest enterprise, you have financial constraints, and you need to know what you’re spending, where, and how to plan for the future. Nobody wants a surprise when it comes to the bill, and this is where Azure Cost Management and Billing comes in.
