Software

Azure Database for PostgreSQL – Hyperscale (Citus) now includes PgBouncer version 1.16

Lumia UK
 6 days ago

PgBouncer, a popular Postgres connection pooling tool, is now available in version 1.16 for Azure Database for PostgreSQL – Hyperscale (Citus). Each client connection to Azure Database for PostgreSQL – Hyperscale (Citus) consumes a noticeable amount of resources. To protect resource usage, Azure Database for PostgreSQL – Hyperscale (Citus) enforces a limit on concurrent connections to the coordinator node. If your application requires more connections, you can change the port from 5432 to 6432 to connect to PgBouncer, rather than directly to the coordinator. PgBouncer with Azure Database for PostgreSQL – Hyperscale (Citus) allows you to use the same benefits as the rest of the managed service, including regular updates and high availability—if it is enabled for the Hyperscale (Citus) server group.

azure.microsoft.com

Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
Redmondmag.com

Azure Virtual Desktop Now Supports End Users Joined via Azure Active Directory

Azure Virtual Desktop host pools can now be joined to the Azure Active Directory service, Microsoft announced on Wednesday. This capability lets organizations using the Azure Virtual Desktop virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) service support so-called "cloud-only users." In other words, the devices of these users don't need to be tied to on-premises Active Directory implementations, but can be purely joined to Azure AD.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

General Availability: Azure Virtual Desktop is now available in the Azure China cloud

Azure Virtual Desktop is now generally available in Azure China Cloud, along with the Azure portal integration. With the Azure portal integration, you get a simple interface to deploy and manage apps and virtual desktops. Host pool, workspace, and all other objects you create are Azure Resource Manager objects and are managed the same way as other Azure resources. You can provide fine-grained access to Azure Virtual Desktop resources using role-based access control, publish remote apps and desktops to AAD groups instead of individual users, and troubleshoot issues faster with Azure Monitor.
COMPUTERS
Lumia UK

Azure Stream Analytics: 3 new regions are now generally available

Azure Stream Analytics is now generally available for customers in 3 new regions:. With this announcement, Stream Analytics is now available in 36 Azure regions worldwide. For more information about local pricing, visit the Azure Stream Analytics pricing webpage.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

JetStream Disaster Recovery for Azure VMware Solution now in public preview

JetStream DR is disaster recovery software for VMware environments, both in the customer’s datacenter, as well as VMware clusters running in Azure VMware Solution. The software continuously captures new data as its written by the protected virtual machines and replicates it to Azure Blob Storage. In the case of a disaster striking the protected environment, the VMs and their data are recovered from Azure Blob Store and restarted in Azure VMware Solution.
SOFTWARE
petri.com

Nerdio Now Manages More Than 1 Million VDI Users in Azure

Cloud virtual desktop provider Nerdio, which hosts its VDI service in Azure, now manages more than 1 Million Windows users. According to Nerdio’s founder and CEO Vadim Vladimirskiy, who announced the stat last week, the rapid growth of its service validates the viability of Azure Virtual Desktop as well as the new Windows 365 service.
COMPUTERS
Lumia UK

Public preview: At-scale management of Azure Monitor alerts in Backup center

A few months ago, Azure Backup released a new and improved alerting solution built on Azure Monitor (in preview), which enabled users to leverage the rich alerting capabilities offered by Azure to monitor and act on critical backup incidents. Now, users can also manage these Azure Monitor alerts via Backup...
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Lumia UK

New and recently updated documentation for Azure Cosmos DB

To make it simple to understand and use Azure Cosmos DB, our team regularly publishes and refreshes technical documentation. Here’s a round-up of our most recent docs releases:. Convert vCores to request units (RU/s) Estimate Azure Cosmos DB request units (RU/s) for use with the Core (SQL) API or API...
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Halza keeps family medical records safe in a mobile vault built in the cloud

Most of us take our health for granted. We know we shouldn’t, but we often do anyway. So, when things go awry, our lives are disrupted and we’re put to the test. Plans are halted. Emotions run high. And we’re expected to make medical and other decisions — big and small — that we might not be prepared or equipped to make.
CELL PHONES
github.blog

GitHub Advisory Database now supports Rust

GitHub is on a mission to create a more secure supply chain for all developers and organizations. To do that, we need to empower all developer communities with a comprehensive vulnerability database. That’s why we’re excited to announce that the GitHub Advisory Database now includes curated security advisories on the...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Moving away from DBA-as-a-Service to Database as a Service (DBaaS) for Oracle Workloads on VMware Hybrid Platform

Deploying and managing an Oracle DB environment is not a trivial undertaking. Oracle infrastructure tends to have stringent performance, business continuity, and backup and recovery requirements. To support these requirements, IT departments often are tasked with maintaining sprawling infrastructure for production, disaster recovery, backup, quality assurance, test, training, development, and sandbox.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Microsoft Advertising Partners: Awards Season is here

We’re excited to announce that nominations are now open for the Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards. We look forward to celebrating our Elite and Select partners for their amazing achievements from the past year. This year’s Partner Awards will be delivered as a virtual event in February 2022, with all the fanfare and celebration our partners have come to expect. For those in our Partner tier, the Microsoft Advertising Partner Celebration is for you.
ECONOMY
Lumia UK

Season 2 of Microsoft Envision: Answering big questions facing business leaders

Last year, we reimagined Microsoft Envision as a digital series for senior business leaders from around the world and across industries to come together and discuss the biggest challenges and opportunities during these extraordinary times. Co-produced by Accenture, Avanade and Microsoft, the series builds on our long-standing strategic alliance to help clients overcome disruption and lead transformation in their industries.
TV & VIDEOS
Lumia UK

Azure Database for MySQL: Azure Pipelines support in public preview

Azure Pipelines allow you to automate your builds and deployments, so you spend less time with the details and more time being creative. With support for Azure Database for MySQL - Flexible Server you can deploy your database updates using Azure CLI tasks. Azure CLI uses the az mysql flexible-server...
esri.com

What's new in the ArcGIS API for JavaScript (version 4.21)

Version 4.21 is out and includes a variety of performance improvements, control over feature drawing order, an enhanced snapping experience, WGS84 support in local scenes, and more. Here is an overview of some of the release highlights. Performance improvements. Version 4.21 introduces performance improvements that will decrease the draw time...
COMPUTERS
Lumia UK

Real-world evidence and the path from data to impact

From the intense shock of the COVID-19 pandemic to the effects of climate change, our global society has never faced greater risk. The Societal Resilience team at Microsoft Research was established in recognition of this risk and tasked with developing open technologies that enable a scalable response in times of crisis. And just as we think about scalability in a holistic way—scaling across different forms of common problems, for different partners, in different domains—we also take a multi-horizon view of what it means to respond to crisis.
SCIENCE
mspoweruser.com

New Office version 16.54(Beta Channel) for macOS now rolling out to Office Insiders

Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build with version number 16.54 (Builds 21090500 and 21090705, Builds 21091201 and 21091405) for Mac users (Beta Channel). The latest Insider Preview Build brings the ability to copy email addresses after selecting multiple recipients. With the latest version of Office installed on your Mac, you’ll be able to reset your account if you’re facing syncing issues. The new version also includes fixes for issues found in Outlook. You can read the full official changelog below.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

In a Rapidly Changing World, Latino SMBs No Longer View Cybersecurity as a Nice to Have, but Rather a Necessity

The global pandemic created many unexpected outcomes for the business community, including lost revenue, increased expenses, and unpredictable forecasting. Among other challenges, cybersecurity concerns rose to the forefront like never before, creating uncertainty and unease. However, entrepreneurs will largely prevail, given a resourcefulness that helped Latino small-and-medium sized businesses (SMBs) quickly pivot and evolve for a new world. This grit and determination will make SMBs the driving force of prosperity, and growth engines in a new digital marketplace. The path to prosperity begins with technological adoption, including an increased focus on critical security measures.
ECONOMY
perfectly-nintendo.com

Greak: Memories of Azur (Switch): Software updates

On this page, you will find all there is to know about the various Software updates for Greak: Memories of Azur on Nintendo Switch (originally released on August 17th 2021 in Europe, North America, and Japan)!. Greak: Memories of Azur – Ver. ???. Release date: September 24th 2021 (North America,...
VIDEO GAMES

