Azure Database for PostgreSQL – Hyperscale (Citus) now includes PgBouncer version 1.16

PgBouncer, a popular Postgres connection pooling tool, is now available in version 1.16 for Azure Database for PostgreSQL – Hyperscale (Citus). Each client connection to Azure Database for PostgreSQL – Hyperscale (Citus) consumes a noticeable amount of resources. To protect resource usage, Azure Database for PostgreSQL – Hyperscale (Citus) enforces a limit on concurrent connections to the coordinator node. If your application requires more connections, you can change the port from 5432 to 6432 to connect to PgBouncer, rather than directly to the coordinator. PgBouncer with Azure Database for PostgreSQL – Hyperscale (Citus) allows you to use the same benefits as the rest of the managed service, including regular updates and high availability—if it is enabled for the Hyperscale (Citus) server group.