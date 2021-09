The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, has declined to say when the downgrading of testing from PCR to lateral flow will take place for arrivals to England.The change, which may take place before the end of half-term, could potentially save families returning from holidays hundreds of pounds.Travellers to England will experience three different testing regimes during October alone.For the first three days of the months, travellers who have been fully vaccinated will need a test before departure to the UK and a PCR test on arrival – the so-called “day two” testFrom 4 October, the “test to fly” will be...

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO