The Government is to take over running services on train operator Southeastern after a “serious breach” of its franchise agreement.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said an investigation by his department identified evidence that since October 2014 the company has not declared more than £25 million of historic taxpayer funding which should have been returned.Further investigations are being conducted and the Government said it will consider options for more action, including financial penalties.Mr Shapps said: “There is clear, compelling and serious evidence that LSER have breached the trust that is absolutely fundamental to the success of our railways. When trust is broken,...

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO