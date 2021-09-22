CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animal control: unlicensed dog warnings ‘taken out of context’

By Morgan Beard
 6 days ago

ROCHESTER — Upset dog owners took to Facebook on Wednesday, Sept. 22 to voice their displeasure with a press release from the Rochester Town Clerk that threatened to "catch and confine" unlicensed dogs until their owners paid a unspecified fee. The public press release also contained a file listing the...

