On August 18, 2021, at about 6:04 p.m., the person of interest pictured above went to an apartment in the 5900 block of Arapaho Road and obtained $13,500.00 in cash from an elderly victim of a bank account fraud scam. The victim received a phone call from an unknown suspect claiming to work for Bank of America who convinced the victim that her bank account had been hacked and compromised. The victim was asked by the unknown suspect to withdraw $13,500.00 in cash and deposit the cash into a different account at another bank; the victim was unable to find the bank to deposit the cash. The person of interest shown above was sent to her home to obtain the money.

