Life with Lawrence: Lawrence’s trip home

Cheryl has pulled out of her performance at Birmingham Pride following the death of her Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding.Harding died earlier this month aged 39, one year after revealing that she had been diagnosed with terminal breast cancer.Her death was announced on 5 September with a post shared on Harding’s Instagram page by her mother Marie, who wrote that her daughter had died “peacefully” in the morning.Cheryl, who performed alongside Harding in Girls Aloud from 2002 to 2013, had been due to perform at Birmingham’s LGBTQ+ festival on Saturday (25 September).However, event organisers announced on Friday (24 September)...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO