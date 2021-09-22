New book collection bin honors late teachers

Crestview Middle staff members, past and present, gathered inside the school’s library for a special dedication presentation in late August. Jan Korns and Sue Curtis, who both taught and served in the Rockwood School District for many years, unveiled a brand-new book bin as well as a classic book collection for the students and staff of Crestview. The bin was created in honor of longtime Crestview teacher Linda Speicher, who served as a teacher in Rockwood from 1969 to 1999 and volunteered in the district for another 20 years. Following her recent death, Korns and Curtis organized a donation effort to give back to the school where Speicher spent all of her teaching years.