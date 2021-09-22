CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

New book collection bin honors late teachers

West Newsmagazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrestview Middle staff members, past and present, gathered inside the school’s library for a special dedication presentation in late August. Jan Korns and Sue Curtis, who both taught and served in the Rockwood School District for many years, unveiled a brand-new book bin as well as a classic book collection for the students and staff of Crestview. The bin was created in honor of longtime Crestview teacher Linda Speicher, who served as a teacher in Rockwood from 1969 to 1999 and volunteered in the district for another 20 years. Following her recent death, Korns and Curtis organized a donation effort to give back to the school where Speicher spent all of her teaching years.

westnewsmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Former Mattoon teacher signing books at Mattoon library

MATTOON — Former Riddle Elementary School teacher Jennifer Hobbs will sign copies of her new book, “Calmed: Growth After Trauma,” from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Mattoon Public Library. Hobbs, an Army veteran, writes about her own experiences in her book. "Calmed is the account of...
MATTOON, IL
Peninsula Daily News

Book collects COVID-19 experience

It’s a strange sensation to hold this book in my hands now. The 258-page paperback, slightly oversized, is a vessel full of true stories straight from the solar plexus, poems penned during the worst of times — and reflections on our best selves. This is “Alone Together,” editor Jennifer Haupt’s...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
hannapub.com

Local retired teachers donate books to Boley Elementary

Retired teachers from northeast Louisiana donated books to Boley Elementary School on Aug. 24 to replace those lost in a fire in 2019. The group of teachers are affiliated with the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association. Becky Solley, previous president of LRTA District X, started the service project, “Books for Boley,” after Boley Elementary School caught on fire overnight. LRTA District X comprises Caldwell, Jackson, Lincoln, Morehouse, Ouachita and Union parishes.
WEST MONROE, LA
signalscv.com

Local teacher publishes first book

As both a mother and a teacher, Valencia resident Melissa Cenatiempo often finds herself immersed in picture books. “Working with students with special needs, I saw how engaged a picture book could be for even my most challenging students, and something just sparked in me,” Cenatiempo said. It was then...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Books#Classic Book#Crestview Middle#The Crestview Community
Saipan Tribune

JKPL unveils LGBT+ book collection

The Joeten-Kiyu Public Library, in partnership with trans-led nonprofit organization T-Project, unveiled last Saturday a new LGBT+ book collection worth $2,500, featuring works for all ages, ranging from children’s books to adult books about issues facing the LGBT+ community today. Present for the unveiling last Saturday were T-Project’s board and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Atlanta Intown

Steven Reigns to discuss new poetry collection “A Quilt for David” at virtual event with Charis Books

Steven Reigns, West Hollywood’s inaugural poet laureate, is a frequent visitor to Atlanta for performances, workshops and keynotes, but he’ll be beaming in virtually on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m. with Charis Books in Decatur to discuss his new collection “A Quilt for David.” The controversial new collection just published by San Francisco’s famed… The post Steven Reigns to discuss new poetry collection “A Quilt for David” at virtual event with Charis Books appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Parnon

Marshall Libraries Honor Banned Book Week

Banned Book Week focuses on the dangers of censorship and shows the importance of having the freedom to read. This year the display will be up from Sept. 26-Oct. 2. “Everybody can read the same book,” said Ron Titus, associate professor and librarian, “but people will take away from it different things because everybody reads a little bit differently with a different purpose. With censorship, we won’t have a shared experience of reading the same material and being able to talk about it.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Ardmoreite

Champion Public Library Hosts 'Banned Book Week' with Book Display and Collection

Did you know that Of Mice and Men, To Kill a Mockingbird, All American Boys, and Speak are all “Banned Books”? Come to the Champion Public Library and learn all about “Banned Book Week” with our display and collection of “Banned Books” available for check out. “Banned Book Week” will take place September 26th- October 2nd.
ARDMORE, OK
greenvillejournal.com

Letter to the Editor: Honoring our teachers

During this pandemic, many professionals have made tremendous sacrifices. Members of the medical profession have put their health as well as the health of their families at risk caring for COVID patients. Most people do not understand the extra work and emotional stress that the pandemic has placed on teachers.
times-advocate.com

Laura Reyes honored as a Teacher of the Year

First grade teacher Laura Reyes of Central Elementary School, in the Escondido Union School District, has been honored as 1 of 5 Teachers of the Year by the San Diego County Office of Education. Reyes, along with other Teachers of the Year, will be honored in a one-hour “Cox Presents:...
kogt.com

Teacher Releases Book

Anita VanOuwerkerk, a former LSCO adjunct instructor of developmental reading and writing, has published Danger, Nesting Alligators. It’s a lively blend of fiction with facts about alligators and ferns in a well-researched story. The protagonist is a likeable character whom pre-teens will relate to; he is adventuresome, curious, and fun...
ORANGE, TX
themillennews.com

Millen Rotary collects books for literacy

The Rotary Club of Millen is currently collecting new or gently used books to help and encourage children in our community to learn to read. For anyone wanting to help, books can be dropped off at Team Insurance until September 30. All proceeds will go to local programs to help children in our community learn to read. Team Insurance may […]
MILLEN, GA
illinoisstate.edu

New exhibit highlights rare books, children’s literature, historical textbooks in Milner Library’s special collections

The Special Collections Department at Milner Library is highlighting botany through different types of books and illustrations in a new exhibit, Drawing and Describing Plants. The featured books showcase a variety of approaches to drawing and to description, ranging from the poetic and popular to the scientific. In most cases, they balance illustrations with descriptions. The volumes include works of art as well as significant textbooks from the 1800s that were instrumental in solidifying botany as a normal course of study, and that helped to introduce entire generations to the field.
NORMAL, IL
bookriot.com

Book Character Costumes for the Coolest Teacher in School

Book character costumes for teachers? Sign me up! If there’s one thing I miss about teaching elementary school, it’s the silliness. It was so easy to turn a regular day into something special. Of course, my personal favorites were days centered on playing dress up. As spooky season approaches with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sewardjournal.com

SCLA dedicates new library courtyard sculpture in honor of late Kim Hughes

The Seward Community Library and Museum courtyard now has a new sculpture, “And Back the Way We Came,” depicting the many stages of silver salmon as they progress from egg through the end of their life cycle. Commissioned by the Seward Community Library Association (SCLA) to honor SCLA Board Member Kim Hughes, who passed away in 2018, the sculpture was designed by Moose Pass artist Ryan Gaule. According to Gaule, while the initial concept for the piece was given to him by SCLA President Mary Tougas, she also allowed him plenty of room to expand on the idea.
omahadailyrecord.com

OBA Memorial Service to Honor Late OBA Members

The Omaha Bar Association is hosting a memorial service Friday to honor members who died over the past two years. “It’s important for the families, as well as the former partners, associates, colleagues, and mentors of the deceased, to know that the legal community appreciates the contributions by their loved ones, which have collectively made Omaha a special place to practice,” OBA Memorial Committee Chair Stacy Morris said.
OMAHA, NE
carrollconews.com

New pavilion at Green Forest library honors late Wesley Martin

The Green Forest Library has built an outdoor pavilion featuring Wi-Fi connection, solar lights, electrical outlets, tables and lots of plants around it. This pavilion is free for the public to use for parties or gatherings, or simply to sit and relax. It is named in honor of the late Wesley Martin, son of one of the librarians, Tammy.
GREEN FOREST, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy