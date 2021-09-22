Town employees oppose possible covid vaccine mandate
Concern for community-wide health and safety butted against people’s wish to choose whether or not to get vaccinated at the Sept. 22 Board of Health meeting. The board was having a preliminary discussion about potentially creating a vaccination policy for town employees. Six town employees, all of whom are part of unions, spoke against a potential mandate — arguing that a mandate would violate their rights and lead to employees quitting their jobs at a time when most departments are already understaffed.wareham.theweektoday.com
