Town employees oppose possible covid vaccine mandate

By Chloe Shelford
theweektoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcern for community-wide health and safety butted against people’s wish to choose whether or not to get vaccinated at the Sept. 22 Board of Health meeting. The board was having a preliminary discussion about potentially creating a vaccination policy for town employees. Six town employees, all of whom are part of unions, spoke against a potential mandate — arguing that a mandate would violate their rights and lead to employees quitting their jobs at a time when most departments are already understaffed.

wareham.theweektoday.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Fda#Vaccines#Vaccinations#Public Health#The Board Of Health
