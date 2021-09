ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The preseason prognostications for the MIAA this season have already been flipped on their head throughout much of the conference with projected top-3 teams Central Missouri and Fort Hays State starting their seasons 0-2. “We are all basing things on what happened two years ago and so much has changed,” Northwest Missouri State coach Rich Wright said. “Rosters have changed. Systems have changed. Until you start to see the dust settle a little bit there is going to be a little bit of this. There are new coaches in the league and we all have to figure out what everybody's got.”

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 12 DAYS AGO