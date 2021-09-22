CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Illni Soccer Host Purdue for B1G Home Opener

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllini lead, 13-9-3 CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Fighting Illini Soccer continues the start of Big Ten play with their Big Ten home opener Thursday night. The Orange and Blue will host Purdue at Demirjian Park on Thursday, Sept. 23 for a 7 PM CT kickoff, with the match being streamed on B1G+. Additional updates from the matches can be found by connecting with @IlliniSoccer on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Orange and Blue will also host IlliNOISE Night and Bark in the Park for Thursday's match vs. Purdue.

