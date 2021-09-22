CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lean in one way, in obesity another: effects of moderate exercise in brown adipose tissue of early overfed male Wistar rats

Douglas Lopes Almeida
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Early postnatal overfeeding (PO) induces long-term overweight and reduces brown adipose tissue (BAT) thermogenesis. Exercise has been suggested as a possible intervention to increase BAT function. In this study, we investigated chronical effects of moderate-intensity exercise in BAT function in postnatal overfed male Wistar rats.

Early childhood body mass index trajectory and overweight/obesity risk differed by maternal weight status

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. To evaluate the associations of maternal prepregnancy body mass index (pp-BMI) and gestational weight gain (GWG) with the childhood BMI z-score (BMI-z) trajectories from birth to 2 years old and the risk of overweight/obesity (OWO) at 2 years of age. Subjects/methods. Mother–child...
Cannabinoid receptor 1 expression is higher in muscle of old vs. young males, and increases upon resistance exercise in older adults

Aged skeletal muscle undergoes metabolic and structural alterations eventually resulting in a loss of muscle strength and mass, i.e. age-related sarcopenia. Therefore, novel targets for muscle growth purposes in elderly are needed. Here, we explored the role of the cannabinoid system in muscle plasticity through the expression of muscle cannabinoid receptors (CBs) in young and old humans. The CB1 expression was higher (+ 25%; p = 0.04) in muscle of old (≥ 65 years) vs. young adults (20–27 years), whereas CB2 was not differently expressed. Furthermore, resistance exercise tended to increase the CB1 (+ 11%; p = 0.055) and CB2 (+ 37%; p = 0.066) expression in muscle of older adults. Interestingly, increases in the expression of CB2 following resistance exercise positively correlated with changes in key mechanisms of muscle homeostasis, such as catabolism (FOXO3a) and regenerative capacity (Pax7, MyoD). This study for the first time shows that CB1 is differentially expressed with aging and that changes in CB2 expression upon resistance exercise training correlate with changes in mediators that play a central role in muscle plasticity. These data confirm earlier work in cells and mice showing that the cannabinoid system might orchestrate muscle growth, which is an incentive to further explore CB-based strategies that might counteract sarcopenia.
Ruminant fat intake improves gut microbiota, serum inflammatory parameter and fatty acid profile in tissues of Wistar rats

This study tested the hypothesis that naturally and industrially produced trans-fatty acids can exert distinct effects on metabolic parameters and on gut microbiota of rats. Wistar rats were randomized into three groups according to the diet: CONT-control, with 5% soybean oil and normal amount of fat; HVF-20% of hydrogenated vegetable fat (industrial); and RUM-20% of ruminant fat (natural). After 53 days of treatment, serum biochemical markers, fatty acid composition of liver, heart and adipose tissue, histology and hepatic oxidative parameters, as well as gut microbiota composition were evaluated. HVF diet intake reduced triglycerides (≈ 39.39%) and VLDL levels (≈ 39.49%). Trans-fatty acids levels in all tissue were higher in HVF group. However, RUM diet intake elevated amounts of anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-10 (≈ 14.7%) compared to CONT, but not to HVF. Furthermore, RUM intake led to higher concentrations of stearic acid and conjugated linoleic acid in all tissue; this particular diet was associated with a hepatoprotective effect. The microbial gut communities were significantly different among the groups. Our results show that ruminant fat reversed the hepatic steatosis normally caused by high fat diets, which may be related to the remodelling of the gut microbiota and its anti-inflammatory potential.
Aedes fluviatilis cell lines as new tools to study metabolic and immune interactions in mosquito-Wolbachia symbiosis

In the present work, we established two novel embryonic cell lines from the mosquito Aedes fluviatilis containing or not the naturally occurring symbiont bacteria Wolbachia, which were called wAflu1 and Aflu2, respectively. We also obtained wAflu1 without Wolbachia after tetracycline treatment, named wAflu1.tet. Morphofunctional characterization was performed to help elucidate the symbiont-host interaction in the context of energy metabolism regulation and molecular mechanisms of the immune responses involved. The presence of Wolbachia pipientis improves energy performance in A. fluviatilis cells; it affects the regulation of key energy sources such as lipids, proteins, and carbohydrates, making the distribution of actin more peripheral and with extensions that come into contact with neighboring cells. Additionally, innate immunity mechanisms were activated, showing that the wAflu1 and wAflu1.tet cells are responsive after the stimulus using Gram negative bacteria. Therefore, this work confirms the natural, mutually co-regulating symbiotic relationship between W. pipientis and A. fluviatilis, modulating the host metabolism and immune pathway activation. The results presented here add important resources to the current knowledge of Wolbachia-arthropod interactions.
Inhibition of serotonergic signaling induces higher consumption of both sucrose solution and toxic baits in carpenter ants

Biogenic amines play an important role in the regulation of appetitive responses in insects. Among them, serotonin (5-HT) regulates feeding-related processes in numerous insect species. In carpenter ants, 5-HT administration has been shown to depress feeding behavior, thus opening the possibility of using 5-HT modulation in control strategies against those species considered as pest. Here we studied if administration of a 5-HT antagonist, ketanserin, promotes feeding of a sucrose solution and a toxic bait in carpenter ants Camponotus mus. We found that 3 h after a single oral administration of ketanserin, the mass of sucrose solution consumed by carpenter ants increased significantly. A similar effect was found after a chronic administration that lasted 5 days. Yet, ketanserin did neither affect the intake rates nor the activity of the pharyngeal pump that mediates feeding dynamics. In addition, ketanserin promoted the consumption of a toxic bait based on boric acid. Our results thus show that feeding motivation and consumption of both sucrose solution and a toxic bait can be enhanced via prior administration of ketanserin. We discuss the possible mechanisms underlying these effects and conclude that understanding basic physiological and neural principles that underlie feeding motivation allows establishing more efficient control strategies for pest insects.
The long non-coding RNA HOTAIRM1 promotes tumor aggressiveness and radiotherapy resistance in glioblastoma

Glioblastoma is the most common malignant primary brain tumor. To date, clinically relevant biomarkers are restricted to isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) gene 1 or 2 mutations and O6-methylguanine DNA methyltransferase (MGMT) promoter methylation. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) have been shown to contribute to glioblastoma pathogenesis and could potentially serve as novel biomarkers. The clinical significance of HOXA Transcript Antisense RNA, Myeloid-Specific 1 (HOTAIRM1) was determined by analyzing HOTAIRM1 in multiple glioblastoma gene expression data sets for associations with prognosis, as well as, IDH mutation and MGMT promoter methylation status. Finally, the role of HOTAIRM1 in glioblastoma biology and radiotherapy resistance was characterized in vitro and in vivo. We identified HOTAIRM1 as a candidate lncRNA whose up-regulation is significantly associated with shorter survival of glioblastoma patients, independent from IDH mutation and MGMT promoter methylation. Glioblastoma cell line models uniformly showed reduced cell viability, decreased invasive growth and diminished colony formation capacity upon HOTAIRM1 down-regulation. Integrated proteogenomic analyses revealed impaired mitochondrial function and determination of reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels confirmed increased ROS levels upon HOTAIRM1 knock-down. HOTAIRM1 knock-down decreased expression of transglutaminase 2 (TGM2), a candidate protein implicated in mitochondrial function, and knock-down of TGM2 mimicked the phenotype of HOTAIRM1 down-regulation in glioblastoma cells. Moreover, HOTAIRM1 modulates radiosensitivity of glioblastoma cells both in vitro and in vivo. Our data support a role for HOTAIRM1 as a driver of biological aggressiveness, radioresistance and poor outcome in glioblastoma. Targeting HOTAIRM1 may be a promising new therapeutic approach.
Intradiscal quantitative chemical exchange saturation transfer MRI signal correlates with discogenic pain in human patients

Low back pain (LBP) is often a result of a degenerative process in the intervertebral disc. The precise origin of discogenic pain is diagnosed by the invasive procedure of provocative discography (PD). Previously, we developed quantitative chemical exchange saturation transfer (qCEST) magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to detect pH as a biomarker for discogenic pain. Based on these findings we initiated a clinical study with the goal to evaluate the correlation between qCEST values and PD results in LBP patients. Twenty five volunteers with chronic low back pain were subjected to T2-weighted (T2w) and qCEST MRI scans followed by PD. A total of 72 discs were analyzed. The average qCEST signal value of painful discs was significantly higher than non-painful discs (p = 0.012). The ratio between qCEST and normalized T2w was found to be significantly higher in painful discs compared to non-painful discs (p = 0.0022). A receiver operating characteristics (ROC) analysis indicated that qCEST/T2w ratio could be used to differentiate between painful and non-painful discs with 78% sensitivity and 81% specificity. The results of the study suggest that qCEST could be used for the diagnosis of discogenic pain, in conjunction with the commonly used T2w scan.
Oxysterol binding protein-like 3 (OSBPL3) is a novel driver gene that promotes tumor growth in part through R-Ras/Akt signaling in gastric cancer

Gastric cancer (GC) is one of the most lethal malignant tumors. To improve the prognosis of GC, the identification of novel driver genes as therapeutic targets is in urgent need. Here, we aimed to identify novel driver genes and clarify their roles in gastric cancer. OSBPL3 was identified as a candidate driver gene by in silico analysis of public genomic datasets. OSBPL3 expression was analyzed by RT-qPCR and immunohistochemistry in GC cells and tissues. The biological functions and mechanisms of OSBPL3 in GC were examined in vitro and in vivo using GC cells. The association between OSBPL3 expression and clinical outcome in GC patients was also evaluated. Overexpression of OSBPL3 was detected in GC cells with OSBPL3 DNA copy number gains and promoter hypomethylation. OSBPL3-knockdown reduced GC cell growth in vitro and in vivo by inhibiting cell cycle progression. Moreover, an active Ras pull-down assay and western blotting demonstrated that OSBPL3 activates the R-Ras/Akt signaling pathway in GC cells. In a clinical analysis of two GC datasets, high OSBPL3 expression was predictive of a poor prognosis. Our findings suggest that OSBPL3 is a novel driver gene stimulating the R-Ras/Akt signaling pathway and a potential therapeutic target in GC patients.
A guide in lentiviral vector production for hard-to-transfect cells, using cardiac-derived c-kit expressing cells as a model system

Gene therapy revolves around modifying genetic makeup by inserting foreign nucleic acids into targeted cells via gene delivery methods to treat a particular disease. While the genes targeted play a key role in gene therapy, the gene delivery system used is also of utmost importance as it determines the success of gene therapy. As primary cells and stem cells are often the target cells for gene therapy in clinical trials, the delivery system would need to be robust, and viral-based entries such as lentiviral vectors work best at transporting the transgene into the cells. However, even within lentiviral vectors, several parameters can affect the functionality of the delivery system. Using cardiac-derived c-kit expressing cells (CCs) as a model system, this study aims to optimize lentiviral production by investigating various experimental factors such as the generation of the lentiviral system, concentration method, and type of selection marker. Our findings showed that the 2nd generation system with pCMV-dR8.2 dvpr as the packaging plasmid produced a 7.3-fold higher yield of lentiviral production compared to psPAX2. Concentrating the virus with ultracentrifuge produced a higher viral titer at greater than 5 × 105 infectious unit values/ml (IFU/ml). And lastly, the minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) of puromycin selection marker was 10 μg/mL and 7 μg/mL for HEK293T and CCs, demonstrating the suitability of antibiotic selection for all cell types. This encouraging data can be extrapolated and applied to other difficult-to-transfect cells, such as different types of stem cells or primary cells.
Rs1h exon 3-del rat model of X-linked retinoschisis with early onset and rapid phenotype is rescued by RS1 supplementation

Animal models of X-linked juvenile retinoschisis (XLRS) are valuable tools for understanding basic biochemical function of retinoschisin (RS1) protein and to investigate outcomes of preclinical efficacy and toxicity studies. In order to work with an eye larger than mouse, we generated and characterized an Rs1h−/y knockout rat model created by removing exon 3. This rat model expresses no normal RS1 protein. The model shares features of an early onset and more severe phenotype of human XLRS. The morphologic pathology includes schisis cavities at postnatal day 15 (p15), photoreceptors that are misplaced into the subretinal space and OPL, and a reduction of photoreceptor cell numbers by p21. By 6 mo age only 1–3 rows of photoreceptors nuclei remain, and the inner/outer segment layers and the OPL shows major changes. Electroretinogram recordings show functional loss with considerable reduction of both the a-wave and b-wave by p28, indicating early age loss and dysfunction of photoreceptors. The ratio of b-/a-wave amplitudes indicates impaired synaptic transmission to bipolar cells in addition. Supplementing the Rs1h−/y exon3-del retina with normal human RS1 protein using AAV8-RS1 delivery improved the retinal structure. This Rs1h−/y rat model provides a further tool to explore underlying mechanisms of XLRS pathology and to evaluate therapeutic intervention for the XLRS condition.
Genetic profiling and biomarkers in peripheral T-cell lymphomas: current role in the diagnostic work-up

Peripheral T-cell lymphomas are a heterogeneous, and usually aggressive, group of mature T-cell neoplasms with overlapping clinical, morphologic and immunologic features. A large subset of these neoplasms remains unclassifiable with current diagnostic methods (“not otherwise specified”). Genetic profiling and other molecular tools have emerged as widely applied and transformative technologies for discerning the biology of lymphomas and other hematopoietic neoplasms. Although the application of these technologies to peripheral T-cell lymphomas has lagged behind B-cell lymphomas and other cancers, molecular profiling has provided novel prognostic and diagnostic markers as well as an opportunity to understand the biologic mechanisms involved in the pathogenesis of these neoplasms. Some biomarkers are more prevalent in specific T-cell lymphoma subsets and are being used currently in the diagnosis and/or risk stratification of patients with peripheral T-cell lymphomas. Other biomarkers, while promising, need to be validated in larger clinical studies. In this review, we present a summary of our current understanding of the molecular profiles of the major types of peripheral T-cell lymphoma. We particularly focus on the use of biomarkers, including those that can be detected by conventional immunohistochemical studies and those that contribute to the diagnosis, classification, or risk stratification of these neoplasms.
Impact of smoking, COPD and comorbidities on the mortality of COVID-19 patients

The prognosis of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients is variable and depends on several factors. Current data about the impact of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and smoking on the clinical course of COVID-19 are still controversial. This study evaluated the prevalence and the prognosis of COPD patients and smokers in a cohort of 521 patients admitted to four intermediate Respiratory Intensive Care Units (Puglia, Italy) with respiratory failure due to COVID-19 pneumonia. The prevalence of COPD and current smokers was 14% and 13%, respectively. COPD patients had a higher 30-day all-cause mortality than non-COPD patients. Former smokers compared to never smokers and current smokers had higher 30-day all-cause mortality. COPD patients and former smokers had more comorbidities. This study described the prevalence and the outcomes of COPD patients and smokers in a homogenous cohort of COVID-19 patients. The study showed that the prevalence of COPD and current smokers was not high, suggesting that they were not at increased risk of getting the infection. However, when SARS-CoV-2 infection occurred, COPD patients and former smokers were those with the highest all-cause mortality, which seemed to be mainly related to the presence of comorbidities and not to COPD and smoking itself.
Robust behavioural effects in response to acute, but not repeated, terpene administration in Zebrafish (Danio rerio)

Terpenes are fragrant aromatic compounds produced by a variety of plants, most notably cannabis and hops. With increasing legalization of cannabis there is a need to better understand the behavioural effects of terpenes and ultimately their therapeutic value. Our study investigated the dose-dependent impact of three terpenes (limonene 0.25, 0.5, 0.75%; β-myrcene 0.001, 0.01, 0.1%; and 0.0001, 0.001, 0.00125% linalool) on zebrafish (Danio rerio) behaviour when exposed both acutely and repeatedly over a 7-day period. Anxiety-like behaviour, boldness, and locomotion were assessed using the open field test and the novel object approach test. In the acute dosing experiment, limonene and β-myrcene exposed groups demonstrated a significant decrease in locomotion, a decrease in anxiety-like behaviour, and an increase in boldness, while linalool treatment groups demonstrated only minor alterations in locomotion. Moreover, repeated exposure to limonene (0.39%) or β-myrcene (0.0083%) for a seven day period did not result in any significant behavioural effects. In conclusion, our study provides support for an anxiolytic and sedative effect in zebrafish in response to acute limonene and β-myrcene exposure that is no longer present after one week of repeated exposure.
Injection pressure levels for creating blebs during subretinal gene therapy

Retinal damage has been associated with increased injection pressure during subretinal gene therapy delivery in various animal models, yet there are no human clinical data regarding the pressures required to initiate and propagate subretinal blebs. This study characterized the intraoperative pressure levels for subretinal gene therapy delivery across eight retinal conditions. A total of 116 patients with retinal degenerative diseases have been treated with subretinal gene therapy at OHSU-Casey Eye Institute as of June 2020; seventy patients (60.3%) were treated using a pneumatic-assisted subretinal delivery system. All retinal blebs were performed using a 41-gauge injection cannula, and use of a balanced salt solution (BSS) “pre-bleb” prior to gene therapy delivery was performed at the discretion of the surgeon. Patient age and intraoperative data for BSS and vector injections were analyzed in a masked fashion for all patients who received pneumatic-assisted subretinal gene therapy. The median age of the patients was 35 years (range 4–70). No significant differences in injection pressures were found across the eight retinal conditions. In this study, patient age was shown to affect maximum injection pressures required for bleb propagation, and the relationship between age and pressure varied based on retinal condition. These data have important implications in optimizing surgical protocols for subretinal injections.
Associations of cardiovascular risk with circulating peptides related to hypertensive disorders of pregnancy

We previously identified seven peptides in serum that are associated with hypertensive disorders of pregnancy (HDP). However, the significance of these peptides in the general population is unknown. The aim of this study was to clarify the relationships of HDP-associated peptides with hypertension and other cardiovascular risks in adult men. We investigated the relationships of peptide levels with cardiovascular risk factors, including adiposity, blood pressure, blood lipids and glycemic status, in men (mean age: 46.4 years) who were receiving annual health checkups at their workplace. The concentrations of the abovementioned seven peptides in serum were measured simultaneously using a mass spectrometer. Among the seven peptides, only a peptide with m/z 2091 (P-2091) derived from fibrinogen-α showed a significant correlation with diastolic blood pressure (Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient [r], −0.446). Another peptide with m/z 2378 (P-2378) originating from complement component 4 showed a significant positive correlation with body mass index (r, 0.273) and a significant inverse correlation with HDL cholesterol (r, −0.336). In addition, a peptide with m/z 3156 (P-3156) derived from an inter-α-trypsin inhibitor showed significant inverse correlations with body mass index (r, −0.258) and triglycerides (r, −0.334). There was no significant correlation of the levels of any of the seven peptides with hemoglobin A1c. Among the seven peptides related to HDP, P-2091, P-2378 and P-3156 were inversely associated with diastolic blood pressure, HDL cholesterol and triglycerides, respectively. Therefore, these peptides are possible biomarkers for discriminating cardiovascular risk in a general population.
Metal leaching from antimicrobial cloth face masks intended to slow the spread of COVID-19

Global health organizations recommend the use of cloth face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19. Seemingly overnight, companies whose primary business is in no way related to healthcare or personal protective equipment—from mattresses manufacturers to big box stores—transitioned into the “mask business.” Many companies advertise antimicrobial masks containing silver, copper, or other antimicrobials. Often, the techniques used to load such antimicrobials onto mask fibers are undisclosed, and the potential for metal leaching from these masks is yet unknown. We exposed nine so-called “antimicrobial” face masks (and one 100% cotton control mask) to deionized water, laundry detergent, and artificial saliva to quantify the leachable silver and copper that may occur during mask washing and wearing. Leaching varied widely across manufacturer, metal, and leaching solution, but in some cases was as high as 100% of the metals contained in the as-received mask after 1 h of exposure.
Natural selection at the RASGEF1C (GGC) repeat in human and divergent genotypes in late-onset neurocognitive disorder

Expression dysregulation of the neuron-specific gene, RASGEF1C (RasGEF Domain Family Member 1C), occurs in late-onset neurocognitive disorders (NCDs), such as Alzheimer’s disease. This gene contains a (GGC)13, spanning its core promoter and 5′ untranslated region (RASGEF1C-201 ENST00000361132.9). Here we sequenced the (GGC)-repeat in a sample of human subjects (N = 269), consisting of late-onset NCDs (N = 115) and controls (N = 154). We also studied the status of this STR across various primate and non-primate species based on Ensembl 103. The 6-repeat allele was the predominant allele in the controls (frequency = 0.85) and NCD patients (frequency = 0.78). The NCD genotype compartment consisted of an excess of genotypes that lacked the 6-repeat (divergent genotypes) (Mid-P exact = 0.004). A number of those genotypes were not detected in the control group (Mid-P exact = 0.007). The RASGEF1C (GGC)-repeat expanded beyond 2-repeats specifically in primates, and was at maximum length in human. We conclude that there is natural selection for the 6-repeat allele of the RASGEF1C (GGC)-repeat in human, and significant divergence from that allele in late-onset NCDs. STR alleles that are predominantly abundant and genotypes that deviate from those alleles are underappreciated features, which may have deep evolutionary and pathological consequences.
Self-regulated co-assembly of soft and hard nanoparticles

Controlled self-assembly of colloidal particles into predetermined organization facilitates the bottom-up manufacture of artificial materials with designated hierarchies and synergistically integrated functionalities. However, it remains a major challenge to assemble individual nanoparticles with minimal building instructions in a programmable fashion due to the lack of directional interactions. Here, we develop a general paradigm for controlled co-assembly of soft block copolymer micelles and simple unvarnished hard nanoparticles through variable noncovalent interactions, including hydrogen bonding and coordination interactions. Upon association, the hairy micelle corona binds with the hard nanoparticles with a specific valence depending exactly on their relative size and feeding ratio. This permits the integration of block copolymer micelles with a diverse array of hard nanoparticles with tunable chemistry into multidimensional colloidal molecules and polymers. Secondary co-assembly of the resulting colloidal molecules further leads to the formation of more complex hierarchical colloidal superstructures. Notably, such colloidal assembly is processible on surface either through initiating the alternating co-assembly from a micelle immobilized on a substrate or directly grafting a colloidal oligomer onto the micellar anchor.
Peptide-HLA-based immunotherapeutics platforms for direct modulation of antigen-specific T cells

Targeted pharmacologic activation of antigen-specific (AgS) T cells may bypass limitations inherent in current T cell-based cancer therapies. We describe two immunotherapeutics platforms for selective delivery of costimulatory ligands and peptide-HLA (pHLA) to AgS T cells. We engineered and deployed on these platforms an affinity-attenuated variant of interleukin-2, which selectively expands oligoclonal and polyfunctional AgS T cells in vitro and synergizes with CD80 signals for superior proliferation versus peptide stimulation.
Weak impact of microorganisms on Ca, Mg-bearing silicate weathering

Assessment of the microbial impact on mineral dissolution is crucial for a predictive understanding of basic (Ca, Mg bearing) silicate weathering and the associated CO2 consumption, bioerosion, and CO2 storage in basaltic rocks. However, there are controversies about the mechanism of microbial effect, which ranges from inhibiting via nil to accelerating. Here we studied diopside interaction with the heterotrophic bacterium Pseudomonas reactants and the soil fungus Chaetomium brasiliense using a combination of mixed-flow and batch reactors and in situ (AFM) and ex situ (SEM) microscopy. The results provide new nano-level insights into the degree to which microorganisms modify silicate dissolution. Taking into account negligible effects of organic ligands on diopside dissolution as reported earlier, we conclude that the microbial effect on Ca-Mg silicates is weak and the acceleration of dissolution of “basic” silicate rocks in the presence of soil biota is solely due to pH decrease in porewaters.
