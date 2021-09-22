Lean in one way, in obesity another: effects of moderate exercise in brown adipose tissue of early overfed male Wistar rats

We previously identified seven peptides in serum that are associated with hypertensive disorders of pregnancy (HDP). However, the significance of these peptides in the general population is unknown. The aim of this study was to clarify the relationships of HDP-associated peptides with hypertension and other cardiovascular risks in adult men. We investigated the relationships of peptide levels with cardiovascular risk factors, including adiposity, blood pressure, blood lipids and glycemic status, in men (mean age: 46.4 years) who were receiving annual health checkups at their workplace. The concentrations of the abovementioned seven peptides in serum were measured simultaneously using a mass spectrometer. Among the seven peptides, only a peptide with m/z 2091 (P-2091) derived from fibrinogen-α showed a significant correlation with diastolic blood pressure (Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient [r], −0.446). Another peptide with m/z 2378 (P-2378) originating from complement component 4 showed a significant positive correlation with body mass index (r, 0.273) and a significant inverse correlation with HDL cholesterol (r, −0.336). In addition, a peptide with m/z 3156 (P-3156) derived from an inter-α-trypsin inhibitor showed significant inverse correlations with body mass index (r, −0.258) and triglycerides (r, −0.334). There was no significant correlation of the levels of any of the seven peptides with hemoglobin A1c. Among the seven peptides related to HDP, P-2091, P-2378 and P-3156 were inversely associated with diastolic blood pressure, HDL cholesterol and triglycerides, respectively. Therefore, these peptides are possible biomarkers for discriminating cardiovascular risk in a general population.
