Hubble finds distant galaxies that ran out of fuel
Using the Hubble Space Telescope, the ALMA radio telescope, and a "cosmic telescope" consisting of a massive cluster of galaxies, astronomers from the Cosmic Dawn Center — a collaboration between the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen and DTU Space at the Technical University of Denmark— have found six galaxies in the early Universe that have run out of gas to make new stars. How they ran out is a bit of a mystery.www.eurekalert.org
