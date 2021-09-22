CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

ALMA scientists uncover the mystery of early massive galaxies running on empty

EurekAlert
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly massive galaxies—those that formed in the three billion years following the Big Bang—should have contained large amounts of cold hydrogen gas, the fuel required to make stars. But scientists observing the early Universe with the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and the Hubble Space Telescope have spotted something strange: half a dozen early massive galaxies that ran out of fuel. The results of the research are published today in Nature.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
SCIENCE
Reuters

All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Dutch scientist has uncovered old recordings of a musk duck mimicking the phrase, “You bloody fool!” - learnt when it was raised by humans in an Australian bird park. Leiden University scientist Carel Ten Cate said that what was interesting about the vocal expression of the...
WILDLIFE
The Conversation U.S.

A giant space rock demolished an ancient Middle Eastern city and everyone in it – possibly inspiring the Biblical story of Sodom

As the inhabitants of an ancient Middle Eastern city now called Tall el-Hammam went about their daily business one day about 3,600 years ago, they had no idea an unseen icy space rock was speeding toward them at about 38,000 mph (61,000 kph). Flashing through the atmosphere, the rock exploded in a massive fireball about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) above the ground. The blast was around 1,000 times more powerful than the Hiroshima atomic bomb. The shocked city dwellers who stared at it were blinded instantly. Air temperatures rapidly rose above 3,600 degrees Fahrenheit (2,000 degrees Celsius). Clothing and wood immediately...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxies#Galaxy#Science And Technology#Space Science#Requiem#Universe
Thrillist

Scientists Just Accidentally Discovered the Most Northern Island in the World

A new Island just popped up off the Northern coast of Greenland. Scientists from Denmark and Switzerland who landed by helicopter on it in July originally believed it was Oodaaq Island. Months later, journalist Martin Breum, who had accompanied them on the exhibition, went back through his notes and realized the team had been about 80 miles North of Oodaaq.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

This Fossilized Skin Sample of an Iconic Dinosaur Has Revealed Jaw-Dropping Details

The outer parts of long-dead creatures don't easily make it into the fossil record. That's why this incredibly well-preserved skin of an iconic carnivorous dinosaur is such a treat – a new analysis reveals a complex coat of scales, studs, thorns, bumps and wrinkles. The remains of this bizarre-looking predator, known as the horned abelisaurid (Carnotaurus sastrei), were first discovered in Patagonia in 1984. At the time, it was the first meat-eating dinosaur ever found with fossilized skin, and the exquisite impressions covered nearly every part of the predator, from neck to tail. At times, the jagged surface almost resembles Australia's thorny devil (Moloch...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
Space.com

Scientists watch a galaxy's supermassive black hole shoot out the galaxy's gas

There comes a time in every galaxy's life, astronomers think, when the galaxy ejects a large part of its gas, but scientists aren't certain what drives this "mid-life crisis." When that gas ejection happens, a galaxy loses the material it needs to form new stars. A galaxy's younger, bluer stars will start to age out and die, giving away to older, smaller, redder stars. And researchers at New York University Abu Dhabi wondered whether the supermassive black hole at a galaxy's center might be responsible, so they examined how a black hole's activity helps a galaxy throw out some of its gas.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Mysterious “Empty Sky” Gamma-Ray Puzzle Solved – May Lead Astrophysicists To Unravel Dark Matter

Star-forming galaxies are responsible for creating gamma-rays that until now had not been associated with a known origin. Star-forming galaxies are responsible for creating gamma-rays that until now had not been associated with a known origin, researchers from The Australian National University (ANU) have confirmed. Lead author Dr. Matt Roth,...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Scientists Just Identified Another Mysterious Surge in The Atmosphere Due to Humans

Levels of molecular hydrogen (H2) in the atmosphere have surged in modern times due to human activity, according to new research. When scientists analyzed air samples trapped in drilled cores of Antarctica's ice, they found atmospheric hydrogen had increased 70 percent over the course of the 20th century. Even as recent air pollution laws have sought to curb fossil fuel emissions, hydrogen emissions have continued to rise with no signs of slowing down. There's a chance that leakage is to blame. Molecular hydrogen is a natural component of our atmosphere due to the breakdown of formaldehyde, but it is also a byproduct of...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Uncover Dozens of Ancient Baby Elephant Tracks, But They Didn't Walk Alone

Incredibly well-preserved tracks of prehistoric baby elephants have revealed a crucial, ancient stomping ground for one of the largest animals to walk on Earth's surface since the dinosaurs. On a beach in what is now southwest Spain, archaeologists have identified 34 sets of footprints belonging to the straight-tusked elephant (Palaeoloxodon antiquus). These huge land animals are long extinct but they once roamed through western Europe during the Late Pleistocene, more than 30,000 years ago. Standing up to 4.5 meters (15 feet) tall, they would have towered over modern day African elephants. They may have even been as large as the massive prehistoric...
WILDLIFE
arizona.edu

'Dead' Galaxies Mysteriously Ran Out of Fuel to Make Stars in Early Universe

"Live fast, die young" could be the motto of six early, massive, "dead" galaxies that ran out of the cold hydrogen gas needed to make stars early in the life of the universe. These galaxies lived fast and furious lives, creating their stars in a remarkably short time, but then ran out of gas and shut down star formation. Without more fuel for star formation, these galaxies were literally running on empty.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

NASA Scientists Confirm That Massive Ancient Volcanoes Erupted on Mars

If you thought Mount Vesuvius was bad, wait until you hear about the volcanoes on Mars. According to NASA, there’s evidence of massive volcanoes erupting in the Arabia Terra quadrant of Mars over 4 billion years ago. NASA classifies them as “super eruptions,” or “supervolcanoes,” which are volcanoes that reach the highest value of the Volcanic Explosivity Index and are some of the most violent eruptions known to us.
ASTRONOMY
hypebeast.com

Researchers Have Uncovered Massive Camel Structures in Northwestern Saudi Arabia

Estimated to be older than the pyramids in Giza and Stonehenge. Back in 2018, a team of archaeologists uncovered massive camel and animal-like sculptures built on the side of a mountain in Northern Saudi Arabia. Initially, they thought the work to be roughly 2,000 years old, however, new studies show that these sculptural works to be nearly 8,000 years old — predating Stonehenge and the Egyptian pyramids of Giza.
VISUAL ART
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Are Worried at Rising Number of Mysterious Frog Deaths in Australia

Scientist Jodi Rowley has been collecting frozen dead frogs from her porch amid Sydney's lockdown. Occasionally, one will come in the mail dry and shriveled. She'll store them in an esky with ice and transport them to her lab at the Australian Museum, where even more samples - including green tree frogs, striped marsh frogs, and the invasive cane toad - await genetic testing in a freezer.
ANIMALS
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Uncover New Info About Primordial Black Holes the Size of Atoms

When we think about black holes, we imagine a gigantic and dark sphere that captures stars and spaceships as it happened in the Interstellar movie from 2013. But a black hole can even have the size of a potassium atom, and such structures were formed in the first moments that went after the Big Bang, according to SciTechDaily.
ASTRONOMY
Design Taxi

Scientists Uncover What Causes The Creative ‘Hot Streak’ You Seek

Sometimes, it might feel like you’re just flailing your arms everywhere and dabbling in all sorts of creative techniques, with no end in sight. But keep going, because that’s part of the secret to achieving a creative “hot streak.”. Patterns of successful breakthroughs were identified in the lives of creators...
SCIENCE
Cosmos

Cosmic dust clouds obscure hidden ‘empty space’ galaxies

In a case of celestial serendipity, an international team of researchers has discovered two hidden galaxies in empty space – the area devoid of almost anything at all – beaming out from behind huge clouds of space dust. One of them represents the most distant dust-obscured galaxies known to date.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy