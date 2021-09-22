Audi Marches Toward an Electric Future With $44,995 Q4 E-Tron

High range, swift refueling, sporty road performance: The Audi h-tron quattro concept car can boast all these virtues. The brand with the four rings is unveiling its concept car Audi h-tron quattro concept at the NAIAS 2016 in Detroit – a sporty SUV that uses hydrogen as its energy source. The concept car combines a highly efficient fuel cell achieving an output of up to 110 kW with a battery that provides a temporary boost of 100 kW. Audi’s fuel cell technology paves the way for sustainable mobility with the sporty performance for which the brand is renowned. The Audi h-tron quattro concept uses only around one kilogram (2.2 lb) of hydrogen per 100 kilometers (62.1 mi). It takes only about four minutes to fill the tank, giving the car a range of up to 600 kilometers (372.8 mi). The conspicuously aerodynamic design with a Cd value of 0.27 plays a major part in its outstanding efficiency. In another major step, Audi will go into production with its new technologies for piloted driving and parking in 2017 along with the next generation of the A8 luxury sedan. The technology study already provides a glimpse of things to come. *The collected fuel consumption of all models named here and available on the German market can be found in the list provided at the end of this Basic Info.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO