Audi Marches Toward an Electric Future With $44,995 Q4 E-Tron

By Andrew Ganz
autotrader.com
 4 days ago

The second electric SUV in Audi’s lineup will cost $44,995 when it hits dealers later this year, and it comes loaded with high-tech features. The 2022 Q4 e-tron is closely related to Volkswagen’s ID.4, with its own styling outside and a higher-tech interior. Underneath, the two share structure, batteries, and electric motors. As its name suggests, Q4 e-tron slots between the gas-fueled Q3 and Q5 SUVs with its 180.6-inch overall length. A low-slung version called Q4 e-tron Sportback is on the way for drivers who value style over interior volume.

