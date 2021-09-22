CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. DOJ Files Antitrust Suit Against American Airlines-JetBlue Alliance

Aviation Week
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON—The U.S. Justice Department (DOJ), along with six states and the District of Columbia, has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways in Boston and New York City. Dubbed the Northeast Alliance (NEA), the arrangement was approved by the U... Subscription Required. U.S....

aviationweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
routesonline.com

US Justice Department seeks to unwind American-JetBlue alliance

The US Justice Department (DOJ) and six states have filed an antitrust lawsuit against American Airlines and JetBlue Airways seeking to end their Northeast Alliance (NEA), alleging the tie-up threatens competition in domestic and transatlantic markets. The two airlines launched the partnership from Boston and the New York metro area...
U.S. POLITICS
ABC 15 News

Arizona joins other states, DOJ in suing American, JetBlue over Northeast Alliance

Arizona has joined a coalition of states and the U.S. Department of Justice suing American Airlines and JetBlue Airlines over what they describe as anti-competitive practices. Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Tuesday that the lawsuit centers on the Northeast Alliance (NEA) agreement, which the two carriers enacted at the beginning of the year.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
worldairlinenews.com

American’s and JetBlue’s responses to the DOJ lawsuit

American Airlines Chairman and CEO Doug Parker responded to the U.S. Department of Justice’s misguided lawsuit against American and JetBlue’s Northeast Alliance (NEA). “Last summer, American and JetBlue announced an innovative alliance to increase competition in the Northeast. In just a few months, the Northeast Alliance has delivered on its promise to ensure growth and provide clear consumer benefits in New York and Boston.
ECONOMY
talesbuzz.com

US to challenge partnership between American Airlines, JetBlue

The US Justice Department is preparing to file a lawsuit challenging American Airlines partnership with JetBlue Airways on antitrust grounds, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The lawsuit could come as early as Tuesday, the newspaper said. The airlines’ “Northeast Alliance” partnership was...
U.S. POLITICS
Flight Global.com

DOJ sues to unwind American-JetBlue alliance, carriers pledge to fight

The US Department of Justice confirms it has sued in US federal court to force American Airlines and JetBlue Airways to scuttle their partnership in the Northeast USA, alleging the pact violates US anti-trust laws. Filed in US District Court for the District of Massachusetts, the civil antitrust suit says...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MySanAntonio

JetBlue-American venture to face DOJ suit as soon as today

U.S. antitrust enforcers are poised to challenge an alliance that allows American Airlines Group and JetBlue Airways to coordinate flights in the U.S. Northeast, a person familiar with the matter said, after rivals raised complaints the partnership threatened competition and won federal approval without a full hearing. The Justice Department...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jetblue#Antitrust#Doj#U S#Jetblue Airways#Nea#Aviation Daily#Awin
Aviation Week

USAF, Guard, Congress Differ On C-130 Need

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland—How many C-130s does the U.S. Air Force need? No one seems to know for certain, despite a series of studies looking at the need for the aircraft, and with the House and Senate varying on the number of Hercules airlifters that the service requires. The Air Force has sought...
CONGRESS & COURTS
crankyflier.com

DOJ Has Few Good Arguments, Odd Timing As It Sues to Block American, JetBlue Alliance

The long-rumored court action is finally here. Months ago, The Wall Street Journal broke the news that the US Department of Justice (DOJ) was considering challenging the American and JetBlue so-called Northeast Alliance (NEA). Then last week, the rumors picked up steam. A Friday letter from Sen. Blumenthal (D-CT) to DOT condemning the approval process was just an appetizer before the lawsuit filed by DOJ in a Massachusetts court Tuesday. Though there are some valid concerns in the lawsuit, most seem to have already been addressed by DOT. And more importantly, I can help but wonder… why now?
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Denver

United Airlines Faces Lawsuit Brought On By Employee Over COVID Vaccine

DENVER(CBS4) – A Centennial woman is taking United Airlines to federal court. She alleges the airline’s vaccine requirement discriminates against her religion. (credit: CBS) Jaymee Barrington and her lawyers say she is “a devout Christian and holds the strong belief that her God and holy teachings do not permit the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine into her body.” The suit alleges she filed for a religious exemption, but she fears a suspension from work could lead to her termination after being with the company for 30 years. The suit states Barrington learned her exemption couldn’t be accommodated on Sept. 21. United Airlines released the following statement: Safety remains our highest priority. We will continue to vigorously defend our policy – vaccine requirements have been around for decades and have served to keep airline employees and customers safe. And with the pandemic continuing to kill more than 2,000 people every day, we remain convinced that our vaccine policy saves lives. As of today, excluding employees who have submitted exemptions, 98.5% of United’s U.S. employees are vaccinated.
CENTENNIAL, CO
Aviation Week

New Startup Believes A Turboprop Revival Could Occur In The U.S.

The head of Connect Airlines believes the benefits of turboprop flying could lead to a revival of turboprops in the U.S. John Thomas, CEO of Waltzing Maltilda Aviation, which aims to launch scheduled service with Connect, recently explained during the CAPA Live September conference that on sectors... Subscription Required. New...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Aviation Week

Hainan Airlines To Get Cash Injection After HNA Group Receives Lifeline

Debt-ridden HNA Group is expected to receive as much as CNY38 billion ($5.9 billion) in additional funding after investors agreed in a creditor meeting to double the number of shares and increase its capital base. The lion’s share of that capital will be injected into an enlarged Hainan Airlines... Subscription...
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

Mercury Systems Buys Avalex Technologies for Flight Deck Tech

Aerospace and defense electronics specialist Mercury Systems, which is rejiggering its operations after a string of bolt-on acquisitions, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Avalex Technologies. Based in Gulf Breeze, Florida, Avalex is a provider of avionics, including rugged displays... Subscription Required. Mercury Systems Buys Avalex Technologies for Flight...
GULF BREEZE, FL
Aviation Week

Griffon Eyes Sale Of Historic Telephonics Defense Electronics Unit

Griffon of New York City is looking to sell its defense electronics division, Telephonics, the company announced late Sept. 27. “Telephonics, founded in 1933, has been a trusted provider of defense electronics to the United States and its allies, with a distinguished history of technical... Subscription Required. Griffon Eyes Sale...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Aviation Week

Aerospace & Defense Roundup: September 28

Blue Origin sets next crewed flight, redefining F-35 production ceiling, Space Force adds Rocket Lab for NSSL tech demos, strategy calls for UK to be 'front rank' space nation and more. A roundup of aerospace, space and defense news powered by Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN). AWIN members can log...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Verizon awarded Department of Labor business worth $887 million

Verizon Communications Inc. announced Tuesday that its public-sector unit was awarded new business with the Department of Labor worth $887 million. The Department of Labor awarded Verizon five enterprise infrastructure solutions (EIS) task orders through which Verizon will "modernize" the department's network infrastructure in areas like data, voice, video services, and enterprise applications. "These awards further solidify our role as the end-to-end digital solutions provider for our government customers," Verizon's senior vice president for the public sector Jennifer Chronis said in a release. Verizon shares have lost 3% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 4%.
BUSINESS
Aviation Week

FAA Issues Special Conditions For Electric Engine Certification

The FAA has published the final special conditions for type certification of MagniX’s magni350 and magni650 electric engines. Arlington, Washington-based MagniX was the first to apply for FAA certification of an electric propulsion unit and is aiming for approval in 2023. “These special conditions... Subscription Required. FAA Issues Special Conditions...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy