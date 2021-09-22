Elijah Wood Is Close With His Fellow Hobbits | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

Conan used his Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast for a one-hour reflection on the late Macdonald's legacy. Conan, who had tried and failed to book Macdonald on his podcast since its launch in 2018, said he had no idea that Macdonald had been ill for a long time. Conan was joined by Andy Richter and longtime show producer Frank Smiley, who produced Macdonald's segments, as they remembered all the funny things Macdonald did on Conan's Late Night, Tonight Show and Conan shows. "We are accustomed sadly to losing funny, talented people all the time. And we grow accustom to it. I think Norm's impact is only going to grow, and I think his significance in comedy is only going to expand over time because he was such, such an incredible talent and trying to describe what made Norm different is so difficult." After recalling Macdonald's first appearance on Late Night in 1995, Conan said: "If you really want to see what it looks like when I'm laughing, watch a Norm Macdonald segment because I have my hands on my belly, which I think might be my tell." Conan also recalled NBC West Coast president Don Ohlmeyer the banning Macdonald from Late Night. Ohlmeyer is best known for being pals with O.J. Simpson and for having Macdonald fired from SNL for telling too many Simpson jokes. Conan felt conflicted because Ohlmeyer backed him for Late Night host. But he decided to write a letter protesting Ohlmeyer's edict that Macdonald not appear on his show. ALSO: Watch Norm Macdonald discuss his funeral with David Letterman.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO