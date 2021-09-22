CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Elijah Wood Is Close With His Fellow Hobbits | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

Finger Lakes Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Original airdate: 12/17/03) Elijah Wood talks about having a drinking contest with fellow Hobbit Dominic Monaghan, flying in a plane with his face on it, and getting mistaken for Harry Potter and Tobey Maguire. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch more Late Night clips https://classic.teamcoco.com/. FOLLOW TEAM...

www.fltimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Jay Leno Sounds Off on Conan O’Brien’s TBS Show Ending, Late Night Feud for ‘Tonight Show’

With Jay Leno’s time on Last Man Standing over, he’s decided to pick another job. Leno is rebooting You Bet Your Life on Fox. The original series was hosted by the legendary comedian Groucho Marks and ran from 1950-1961. In an exclusive interview with Deadline, the former Tonight Show host sat down to talk about his new gig. And while he was at it, he put an end to his decade-long feud with Conan O’Brien.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Norm Macdonald Famously Roasted Courtney Thorne-Smith on ‘Conan O’Brien’ for Carrot Top Film

Of all his masterful comedy work on stage and on the big screen, Norm Macdonald was perhaps at his best during a 1997 appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. The comic-actor, who died Monday at 61 after a secret battle with cancer, had everyone in hysterics while a guest on O’Brien’s show along with Melrose Place star Courtney Thorne-Smith. Already giving O’Brien plenty of hilarious grief after he came out first (“I didn’t know what Norm was going to talk about tonight and sometimes it’s best if you don’t know,” the host noted), Macdonald went all out when joined with Thorne-Smith. The actress...
CELEBRITIES
/Film

Conan O'Brien Was The Funniest Part Of The 2021 Emmys

Last night, the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were pretty disappointing. With the exception of a fantastic opening number and one good sketch, the show just wasn't all that entertaining, despite being hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. However, there was some impromptu comedy to be found in the form of one of late night's comedy staples goofing around on live television.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Lowe
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Nicole Byer
Person
Elijah Wood
Person
Andy Richter
Person
Max Weinberg
Finger Lakes Times

Norm Macdonald Got Headbutted By Dennis Rodman | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

(Original airdate: 06/11/96) Norm Macdonald talks about being headbutted by Dennis Rodman during Weekend Update and betting on a horse called “Lucky 7.”. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch more Late Night clips https://classic.teamcoco.com/. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on...
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Mike Myers On The Inspiration Behind “Austin Powers” | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

(Original airdate: 05/08/97) Mike Myers reveals the inspiration behind “Austin Powers,” bonds with Conan over tap dancing, and explains how his brothers repeatedly pranked him with Mountain Dew. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch more Late Night clips https://classic.teamcoco.com/. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on...
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Conan Wants Sona’s Twins To Call Him “Uncle Conan” | Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend

Conan is over the moon about Sona’s newborn twins, Mikey and Charlie. Now, he just needs to figure out his role in their lives: uncle, godfather, or evil overlord. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Listen to the Full Podcast https://link.chtbl.com/conan. FOLLOW TEAM COCO PODCASTS ON SOCIAL. Conan...
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Norm Macdonald's Ed McMahon Impression | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

(Original airdate: 02/23/95) Norm Macdonald shares his favorite things about "Star Search," explains how he comes up with his material, and talks about "Billy Madison." Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch more Late Night clips https://classic.teamcoco.com/. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/teamcoco. Team...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#90#House#Team Coco Podcast Network#Tbs#Conan O Brien Needs
Finger Lakes Times

Norm Macdonald Met Larry Flynt At Correspondents' Dinner | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

(Original airdate: 5/15/97) Norm Macdonald talks about following the President at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and meeting Larry Flynt. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch more Late Night clips https://classic.teamcoco.com/. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on Twitter https://twitter.com/teamcoco. Team...
ENTERTAINMENT
Finger Lakes Times

Norm Macdonald: To Hell With Flossing | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

(Original airdate: 06/13/95) Norm Macdonald jokes about biting his tongue, having too many teeth, and lying to his dentist. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch more Late Night clips https://classic.teamcoco.com/. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on Twitter https://twitter.com/teamcoco. Team Coco...
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Norm Macdonald's Story About A Life-Saving Pig | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

(Original airdate: 03/21/96) Norm Macdonald tells a story about a Canadian farmer's life-saving pig. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch more Late Night clips https://classic.teamcoco.com/. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on Twitter https://twitter.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/teamcoco/. ABOUT LATE...
ANIMALS
Finger Lakes Times

Conan, Andy, & Producer Frank Smiley Remember Norm Macdonald | Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend

Conan, Andy, and longtime producer Frank Smiley talk about Norm Macdonald’s first “Late Night” appearance, his famous interview with Courtney-Thorne Smith, and how Norm could make Conan laugh like no other guest. Hear the full episode: http://listen.teamcoco.com/norm. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Listen to the Full Podcast...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Finger Lakes Times

Conan: Norm Macdonald Was Fearless | Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend

Conan, Andy, and longtime show producer Frank Smiley talk about Norm Macdonald’s fearless approach to comedy. Listen to the full episode: http://listen.teamcoco.com/conanremembersnorm. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Listen to the Full Podcast https://link.chtbl.com/conan. FOLLOW TEAM COCO PODCASTS ON SOCIAL. Conan O’Brien on Twitter https://twitter.com/conanobrien/. Team Coco Podcasts...
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Justin Long & Jonah Hill Used To Be Roommates | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

(Original airdate: 10/27/08) Justin Long on being starstruck by President Obama, living with Jonah Hill, and nearly getting arrested. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch more Late Night clips https://classic.teamcoco.com/. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on Twitter https://twitter.com/teamcoco. Team Coco...
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Norm Macdonald's Turtle Joke | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

(Original airdate: 05/07/96) Norm Macdonald tells a "true story" about a turtle, a drunk, and a dartboard. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch more Late Night clips https://classic.teamcoco.com/. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on Twitter https://twitter.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on Instagram...
ANIMALS
Finger Lakes Times

Alan Yang: "Parks and Recreation" Is A Fun As Hell Rewatch | Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend

Alan Yang (writer/director/Mouse Rat bassist) sits down to talk about the early days of "Parks and Recreation" and his new Team Coco podcast, "Parks and Recollection." Join Alan and his co-host Rob as they begin their 125-episode rewatch @ http://listen.teamcoco.com/alanyang. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Listen to...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

On his podcast, Conan O'Brien says Norm Macdonald's impact is only going to grow

Conan used his Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast for a one-hour reflection on the late Macdonald's legacy. Conan, who had tried and failed to book Macdonald on his podcast since its launch in 2018, said he had no idea that Macdonald had been ill for a long time. Conan was joined by Andy Richter and longtime show producer Frank Smiley, who produced Macdonald's segments, as they remembered all the funny things Macdonald did on Conan's Late Night, Tonight Show and Conan shows. "We are accustomed sadly to losing funny, talented people all the time. And we grow accustom to it. I think Norm's impact is only going to grow, and I think his significance in comedy is only going to expand over time because he was such, such an incredible talent and trying to describe what made Norm different is so difficult." After recalling Macdonald's first appearance on Late Night in 1995, Conan said: "If you really want to see what it looks like when I'm laughing, watch a Norm Macdonald segment because I have my hands on my belly, which I think might be my tell." Conan also recalled NBC West Coast president Don Ohlmeyer the banning Macdonald from Late Night. Ohlmeyer is best known for being pals with O.J. Simpson and for having Macdonald fired from SNL for telling too many Simpson jokes. Conan felt conflicted because Ohlmeyer backed him for Late Night host. But he decided to write a letter protesting Ohlmeyer's edict that Macdonald not appear on his show. ALSO: Watch Norm Macdonald discuss his funeral with David Letterman.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Conan O'Brien Reveals NBC Tried to Ban Norm Macdonald on His Show

Conan O'Brien published a special episode of his podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend to discuss his relationship with the late comedic genius Norm Macdonald, who appeared on O'Brien's shows countless times. If NBC got what it wanted though, Macdonald would have been banned from Late Night with Conan O'Brien, the comedian said. It all had to do with NBC executive Don Ohlmeyer's friendship with O.J. Simpson.
NFL
Finger Lakes Times

Jennifer Aniston & Conan Swap Tabloid Stories About Themselves | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

(Original airdate: 11/18/99) Jennifer Aniston and Conan share the wildest tabloid rumors about themselves and bond over “The Real World.” Plus, Jennifer reveals her childhood celebrity crush. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch more Late Night clips https://classic.teamcoco.com/. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook...
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Conan Lures Celebrities To The Studio With A Salt Lick | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

(Original airdate: 04/27/06) Conan adds a salt lick to the studio in hopes of being able to observe celebrities (Jeff Goldblum and Rachel Dratch) in their natural environment. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch more Late Night clips https://classic.teamcoco.com/. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy