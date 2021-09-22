CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saliva Testing May Enable Early Detection of HPV–Driven Head and Neck Cancers

technologynetworks.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCancer causing high-risk human papillomaviruses (HR-HPV) are responsible for the rising incidence of HR-HPV–driven head and neck cancers (HNC), particularly oropharyngeal cancers (OPC, or throat cancers). Investigators have determined that HR-HPV DNA can be detected in saliva in most patients with HPV-driven OPC at the time of diagnosis. This work highlights a potentially life-saving screening program based on salivary HR-HPV DNA testing for early cancer detection and patient monitoring. Their findings appear in The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics, published by Elsevier.

www.technologynetworks.com

mskcc.org

To Detect Ovarian Cancer Early, Researchers Look to Nanotechnology

Imagine a device like an Apple Watch that could detect cancer in its earliest stages. The device would communicate with a tiny nanosensor, implanted in your body, that screens for the presence of cancer-associated markers. If any are detected, the sensor sends a signal to the watch, alerting you and your doctor.
CANCER
Shore News Network

Trials Begin For Blood Test That Claims To Detect Up To 50 Types Of Cancer

Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) announced it started trials on Monday for a blood test that can detect over 50 types of cancer before patients show symptoms. The Galleri test examines the patient’s DNA in the blood to look for early signs of cancer and significantly increases people’s chance of survival, according to the NHS’s news release. The test works by finding changes in DNA that come from tumors in the blood.
CANCER
physiciansweekly.com

Artificial Intelligence May Speed Lung Cancer Detection

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Artificial intelligence (AI) may help diagnose lung cancer a year earlier than current practice, according to a study presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2021, held virtually from Sept. 5 to 8. Benoît Audelan, from the Université Côte d’Azur in France,...
CANCER
MedCity News

How Inheret drives early detection for genetic cancers with its guidelines-based tool

Inheret CEO and Founder Dr. David F. Keren talks about the origins of the cancer risk detection platform and his mission to identify hereditary diseases early. We started Inheret because it’s something that was needed. Here in the United States, 60 million people have a family history that puts them at risk for hereditary cancer—that’s about 1 in 5 people. But too often, these cancers aren’t found early enough because patients don’t know they are at risk and don’t get tested. There are so many tragic stories of people in their 20s and 30s who, sadly, have bad outcomes from a cancer diagnosis that could have been prevented or treated early.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

3D Tumor Models Could Improve Treatment for Pancreatic Cancer

An international team of scientists have created a three-dimensional (3D) pancreatic cancer tumour model in the laboratory, combining a bioengineered matrix and patient-derived cells that could be used to develop and test targeted treatments. In a new study published in Nature Communications, researchers from the University of Nottingham, Queen Mary...
CANCER
spectrumlocalnews.com

New blood test available to successfully detect cancer early

One of the keys to successful cancer treatment is early detection. The state health department has approved a new blood test called Galleri. The company that makes it, Grail, says the test can detect more than 50 types of cancer early. Dr. Sarah Moseley with GRAIL joins Spectrum News 1...
CANCER
Physics World

EEG test could enable early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease

A new memory assessment technique could pave the way for earlier diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, the underlying cause of around 60% of dementia cases. The approach uses electroencephalography (EEG) to measure brain activity while participants watch flashing images on a computer screen. Current diagnostic tests for Alzheimer’s disease are not...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IFLScience

World's Largest Trial Of "Game-Changer" Early Cancer Test Begins In UK

Yesterday, England's National Health Service (NHS) launched the world’s largest trial of a blood test that can detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear. The trial aims to recruit 140,000 volunteers from different ethnic backgrounds, aged between 50 and 77, and living in eight areas across England. The test itself, the Galleri test, is a simple blood test that checks for the earliest signs of cancer. Ideally, it can be used to identify cancers at their earliest stages – stage one or two.
CANCER
theapopkavoice.com

Mammograms Offer the Best Chance of Early Detection

“Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women in the U.S., so staying on top of your annual mammograms could save your life,” says Leena Kamat, MD, a board-certified radiologist specializing in breast imaging. The American College of Radiology (ACR) explains that a mammogram is a...
CANCER
thecorryjournal.com

Corry Memorial Hospital offers lung scans to detect cancer

The Radiology Department at Corry Memorial Hospital, an affiliate of LECOM Health, is striving to help people detect cancer early on through breakthrough lung screenings. Corry Memorial Hospital is the first hospital within the LECOM Health system to perform low-dose CT lung scans, which is a screening test for lung cancer. The low-dose CT lung scans are performed by radiology technicians at the hospital, located at 965 Shamrock Lane.
CORRY, PA
Genetic Engineering News

Gut Bacteria May Point to Early Detection of Colon Cancer

New research suggests that the presence of certain bacteria in a gut biome may be an indicator of colon polyps that will become cancerous. Researchers from the University of Washington School of Medicine analyzed 40 patients who had undergone colonoscopies and had biopsies taken near polyps to identify bacteria and compare with those who were polyp-free.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Molecular Testing: Ovarian Cancer

An oncologist explains the importance of molecular testing in ovarian cancer and the implications of testing on treatment selection. Lyndsay Willmott, MD: Molecular testing in ovarian cancer is very important—genetic testing, namely. For many years, we used an algorithm to help determine who should be tested, but now we recognize that every woman should be tested for genetic abnormalities regardless of any other prognostic or historical factor, such as age or family history. These types of things no longer matter. Anyone diagnosed with an ovarian fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer should have genetic testing. Certainly, there are a number of strategies that can be utilized to determine how you perform this testing. This could mean that you start with germline testing to assess for germline mutation. The majority of providers now recognize that doing BRCA-specific germline testing is probably not the best way to do this. We should be utilizing panel testing, which can capture a number of the other homologous recombination proteins that can be abnormal in the setting of ovarian cancers. Other providers will start with somatic testing, which can test the tumor to evaluate for the presence or absence of these mutations.
CANCER
Medscape News

NICE: Nivolumab to Be Routinely Available for Head and Neck Carcinoma

Nivolumab (Opdivo, Bristol-Myers Squibb) will be routinely available on the NHS for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) after platinum-based chemotherapy, if new draft NICE guidance is accepted. The draft guidance recommends the treatment for recurrent or metastatic SCCHN which has...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

New Targets for Pancreatic Cancer Detection and Treatment Identified

A large international collaboration led by researchers from the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center has identified promising new targets for pancreatic cancer treatment and early diagnosis after examining various aspects of these tumors' genes and proteins. Their findings, published online Sept. 16 in Cell, could offer hope to patients with...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Assessing Sugar Structures To Identify Early-Stage Liver Cancer

Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) researchers report in Molecular Cancer Research that they have identified specific sugar structures that correlate to different subtypes of hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common form of liver cancer. The ability to distinguish hepatocellular carcinoma subtypes could lead to earlier detection and more targeted therapies for the disease.
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a new way to detect pancreatic cancer early

In a new study from Johns Hopkins, researchers found promising new targets for pancreatic cancer treatment and early diagnosis after examining various aspects of these tumors’ genes and proteins. Their findings could offer hope to patients with this deadly disease. Despite decades of study, pancreatic cancer has remained a grim...
CANCER
kyma.com

Pfizer testing a drug to fight COVID if detected early

(KYMA, KECY) - A new antiviral pill could fight COVID-19 early after diagnosis. Pfizer is now testing the drug, which could possibly even prevent symptoms, and limit transmission to people in a patient's household. There are at least three antivirals for covid being tested in clinical trials. Results could come...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

