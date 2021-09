Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Democrats are prepared to raise the debt ceiling on their own if they can do so with a simple majority. Schumer will later this afternoon ask the Senate for unanimous consent to allow the debt limit to be increased with a 50-vote majority rather than 60 votes that are currently needed. Vice President Kamala Harris would cast a vote of approval in the event of a tie.

