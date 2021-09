MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night approved two different items related to the River City Renaissance project. == The council approved the contract and bond for a utilities project for the Hyatt Place Hotel construction site. Storm sewer lines need to be rerouted around the hotel location prior to the city being ready to close with the developer on the site. The city accepted the low bid from Charlson Excavating of Clear Lake at $156,678 at its last council meeting and last night approved the contract and bond for the work.

