Mrs. Billie Lee Graeff, 93, of Sutherlin, OR passed away September 3, 2021. Billie Lee Nelson, the only daughter of her parents Lester Nelson and Bessie DeVor, was born April 1, 1928 in Mindon Mines, MO. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Fred Nelson, husband, Carl Graeff, and son Shawn Stephen Blair. She was an active member of her Catholic parish in Sutherlin and voracious traveler. Her funeral mass is scheduled for Friday, October 15, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Church in Sutherlin at 1:30 p.m. The Altar Society is graciously welcoming guests to a gathering in the parish hall following the service. Her final resting place will be Mt. Olive Cemetery in Pittsburg, KS in a private ceremony.