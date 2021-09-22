Laurel County Police Arrest Man For Burglary

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Jamie Etherton and Deputy Brent France were called out to Fariston Road where a strange man was reportedly trying to break into homes along the road. Upon arrival at the home where the complaint originated, the homeowner told them he had found the suspect standing in his living room uninvited and unknown to them. When the homeowner told the suspect law enforcement had been called, he left the scene. Deputies later found the man, later identified as 45-year-old Christopher Smith of Livingston, along the roadway nearby. Smith was determined to be under the influence. He was charged with burglary and public intoxication – controlled substances. Smith was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center, where he was also jailed on a Failure To Appear warrant days before.