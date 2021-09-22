Incidence of Psoriatic Arthritis Up With More Severe Psoriasis

This type of pneumonia is usually more common in older adults or immunocompromised individuals, but it can happen to anyone. There are two types of pneumonia that commonly come to mind when talking about the condition: viral pneumonia (pneumonia caused by a virus) and bacterial pneumonia (pneumonia caused by bacteria). But the lung infection can be caused by much more than just viral or bacterial intruders—and sometimes, it may not be caused by germs (aka microbes) at all; at least not at first.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 20 DAYS AGO