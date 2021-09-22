Incidence of Psoriatic Arthritis Up With More Severe Psoriasis
Last Updated: September 22, 2021. Incidence of psoriatic arthritis increases with increasing severity of psoriasis stratified by treatment severity surrogates. WEDNESDAY, Sept. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Progression to psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is common among patients with psoriasis, with increased incidence observed among patients with more severe disease, according to a study published online Sept. 18 in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.www.doctorslounge.com
