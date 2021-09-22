CDC Expert Panel to Weigh In on Vaccine Boosters
Last Updated: September 22, 2021. Panel will deliberate which high-risk groups should get a booster shot. WEDNESDAY, Sept. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- An advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet on Wednesday to discuss which Americans, if any, should get Pfizer booster shots to rev up their immunity to COVID-19. Their recommendation will follow a decision by a U.S. Food and Drug Administration expert panel to only give booster shots to those older than 65 years and those in high-risk groups.www.doctorslounge.com
Comments / 0