Recently, I was at my daughter’s elementary school graduation. It was a challenging year for all of us, to say the least. In addition to all of the stress of COVID and remote school, my daughter was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in December. It was a lot to pile on in one year. I’m an emotional person. I cry at things like weddings and graduations. This graduation hit me especially hard, after the year we had - I was so proud of my daughter for being strong and making it through like a champion. Needless to say, I cried. A lot!! I was a mess. After we went home, I immediately felt a migraine attack coming on. Can crying trigger a migraine? I wondered, as I took two Excedrin and tried to sleep it off.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO