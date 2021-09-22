Derby revises 2022 budget due to valuation changes

The Derby City Council took action to revise the recently approved 2022 budget at its Sept. 14 meeting after it was made aware of some changes to assessed valuation. Director of Finance Jean Epperson reported the Sedgwick County Appraiser informed the city of two major changes on Sept. 3 – a recently granted reduction in valuation for Rock Regional Hospital and the elimination of Stone Creek Elementary (a tax-exempt entity) from the assessed valuation estimate.