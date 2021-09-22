CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitch Book Club: The Inheritance Games

By Meron Berhe
Cover picture for the articleStella – 3.5 / 5 stars. The Inheritance Games is a YA mystery novel that was released on September 1st, 2020. Reminiscent of the movie “Knives Out” (2019), the book follows Avery Grambs as she struggles to solve the mystery as to why she was left billions by a man she never met. Tobias Hawthorne was a billionaire who loved riddles and games – with his death he launched his biggest challenge yet. Avery is in the middle of it all and is pulled into a world that couldn’t be more different from her own. I loved that there were stipulations to Avery’s mystery inheritance, such as the requirement to live in the family manor for a year. These conditions forced her to interact with the Hawthorne brothers and the house itself in a very unique way. Needless to say, this book is filled with riddles and intrigue that gets you hooked from the get go. However, while the story’s concept was fun and exciting, it was simultaneously dimmed by the cookie cutter YA aspects of the plot. The “romance” felt forced and archetypes of the Hawthorne brothers felt a bit cliche. I totally don’t judge if that’s what you’re into, but after reading hundreds of YA/NA books throughout my life, I have to say that this one didn’t make me feel like I discovered a new favorite—which is ok. Overall, I’ve read better mysteries and I’ve read better YA novels, but don’t get me wrong, it was still a good book. So, if you’re into YA (unexplainable romance, symbolic family dynamics and clever female protagonists), then give this book a try. The second one is out now, so if you get totally invested, you’ll be able to binge the whole duology at once. Happy reading!

