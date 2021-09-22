CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds mistakenly free alleged Crips leader they say 'terrorized' a Baltimore neighborhood; he's back in jail

Cover picture for the articleThe alleged leader of a violent Baltimore Crips gang was mistakenly released from federal detention last week and has been recaptured. Trayvon Hall, 30, who federal prosecutors say led the Baccwest Eight Tray Gangsters in Southwest Baltimore, was serving a three-year sentence for a gun conviction when authorities obtained a racketeering indictment last fall that alleged he committed a murder and ran a crew that engaged in street violence, witness intimidation and recruitment efforts in correctional facilities.

