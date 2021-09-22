CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham County, AZ

Two lawsuits filed to keep marijuana referendum off ballot

By Kim Smith editor@eacourier.com
Eastern Arizona Courier
 7 days ago

A zoning change made by the Graham County Board of Supervisors in June is at the center of two lawsuits filed Monday in Graham County Superior Court. On June 21, the supervisors voted 2-1 to approve a zoning change that makes it possible for Bayacan to grow marijuana upon its purchase of two NatureSweet greenhouses in Bonita. In July, a group calling itself “Respect The Will of the People” filed enough signatures to get a referendum on the November 2022 ballot to reverse that zoning change.

