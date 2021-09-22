CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC urges US Supreme Court to uphold local gun control laws

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs it reels from surging gun violence, New York City on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to shoot down a lawsuit seeking to undermine local gun regulations. In an amicus brief to the nation’s top court, Mayor de Blasio and the city’s top lawyer outlined the need to maintain laws regulating concealed handguns in the five boroughs, detailing the consequences of violence in the nation’s densest and most populous city.

