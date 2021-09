As a kid, I remember watching my stepmom (who is French and makes many more things from scratch than my other parents) make mayonnaise by hand in the kitchen and thinking to myself, ‘Why? You can just go buy that stuff in a jar.‘ In retrospect – how very silly of me. But up until that point I had never seen anyone make it themselves and so it had never occurred to me that you even could, and I had certainly never pondered why you might want to. Here’s why you would want to – if you’ve never had homemade mayonnaise, you’ve never really had mayonnaise at all. It’s worlds above the jarred stuff – creamy and silky and not the least bit gloppy. And despite all of the hyperbole about it being difficult, this method makes it incredibly easy. It literally will take you just one minute.

