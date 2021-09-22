CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Big School Mega Preview: Rockwall vs. Heath, Cinco Ranch vs. Tompkins, Palo Duro vs. Tascosa, Hightower vs. Manvel

texasfootball.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockwall (3-1) at Rockwall-Heath (3-1): It's the I-30 classic as crosstown rivals face off to start off district play. It's numbers twelve Rockwall vs. number eight in 6A Rockwall-Heath. After defeating a ranked Lake Travis team in Week 3, Rockwall fell to a now ranked third in 5A-Division 1 team in Highland Park 52-31. Rockwall played well in the first half, scoring first as well as forcing an interception in the second quarter. The second half was where things fell apart as Highland Park was able to score on every drive and forced Rockwall turnovers. Running back Zach Hernandez was a bright spot as he ran for 163 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Mississippi State commit quarterback Braedyn Locke threw 16 of 24 for 133 yards and a touchdown. Rockwall-Heath looked great in their game against McKinney North with a huge 70-35 win. Heath scored on every drive except their last drive in the fourth quarter. Racking up a total of 548 yards, powered by a highly talented offense. Indiana commit quarterback Josh Hoover threw 17 of 23 for 265 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. Minnesota commit running back Zach Evans ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. Baylor commit wide receiver Jordan Nabors wrangled in 7 receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown. There will not be a lack of explosiveness on the offensive side of the football. So it will be up to the defenses to try and put the brakes on this game. One thing that is interesting is the amount of penalties that both teams committed. Rockwall committed 7 penalties for 69 yards while Rockwall-Heath committed eleven penalties for 108 yards. That means this game will be heated. With all this in mind, this could be the best iteration of the I-30 classic. This game will come down to whichever quarterback gets the ball last. DCTF Intern Joshua Price’s Pick: Rockwall-Heath by 2.

www.texasfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas vs. Rice: Preview and Prediction

Texas -26 Fun Fact: Since 1966 these two have played 43 times and Texas has a record of 42-1. There was a quarterback battle at Rice, but it appears that Luke McCaffrey is going to be their guy once again on Saturday. Luke had a rough game against Houston last weekend as he threw for just 86 yards and had three interceptions in the 44-7 loss. If Rice is to have a chance in this game, Luke needs to have a big day through the air.
The 562

High School Football Preview: Millikan vs. Jordan

Moore League football teams have a variety of experiences already this season, so it’s hard to set realistic expectations. The start of the new league season tonight sends Millikan to Jordan where the Panthers haven’t beaten the Rams since 2016. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Jordan (2-2) has the...
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Hope#American Football#Rockwall Heath#5a Division 1#Mississippi State#Baylor#Cinco
kchi.com

Preview: Carrollton vs Salisbury Football

The Carrollton Trojans are searching for their first win of the season Friday when they play at Salisbury. Coach Scott Finley says his defense will have to keep their eyes on a talented Salisbury Quarterback. Coach Finley says Salisbury also tends to give up the run on the perimeter and...
CARROLLTON, MO
101.9 The Bull

District Play is Here for High Schools and Tascosa goes Big over Palo Duro

One of my favorite things about fall is the return of football, I'll admit Amarillo is a new world for me spending years covering Austin, San Antonio and Central Texas along with El Paso back in the day but the spirit is very much the same and getting to know some of the teams here has been a fun experience and the Thursday night may not have all the glam of Friday but a pretty big upset already took place in district play as Tascosa nearly shut out the previously undefeated Palo Duro Dons. I'll admit after a few moments at the Tri State Fair, Catching a football game here in town was on my to do list and this game didn't disappoint, the crowd was loud and ready for all the fun. My only regret? Not bringing my big camera to get some of the game action. but my trusty notepad and max preps helped me figure things out quick.
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
texasfootball.com

PODCAST: Week 4 Preview – A Rivalry Weekend in Texas

Ishmael Johnson, Mike Craven and Mallory Hartley preview Week 4 of the season and discuss which teams we'll learn more about. We dive into the Battle for the Iron Skillet between SMU and TCU, Texas Tech vs. Texas, Texas A&M vs Arkansas at AT&T Stadium and more.
TEXAS STATE
texasfootball.com

Small School Mega Preview: Gilmer vs. Carthage, Waco La Vega vs. CC Miller, Springtown vs. Midlothian Heritage and more!

Springtown (4-0) at Midlothian Heritage (3-1): These teams get one more test before district play as ninth ranked in 4A Division-I Springtown takes on newly unranked Midlothian Heritage. Springtown continued their push for a higher ranking as they put away Godley 52-20. They shut down Godley with four sacks, two interceptions, and a fumble. Junior RB Ashton Strahan dominated the ground game as he put up 149 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Midlothian Heritage was handed their first loss this season by a coming-into-form Melissa squad 48-28. Although they fell, the Panthers put up a fight. Quarterback Kaden Brown was the brightest spot as he threw 20 of 28 for 276 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He also did work on the ground as he gained 60 yards and a touchdown for 13 carries. Junior wide receiver Jason Barela also chipped in for 100 yards and a score. Junior safety also contributed as he forced an interception. Heritage will need to bring their offense while protecting the football from the Porcupines. Springtown will have a big test if they want to continue to climb in the rankings. DCTF Intern Joshua Price’s pick: Midlothian Heritage by 10.
SPRINGTOWN, TX
KMPH.com

Preview: Hoover vs. Golden West

Fresno, Calif. — The Hoover High Patriots and Golden West Trailblazers from Visalia are on a comeback tour after getting hit hard by COVID-19 and its repercussions. According to first-year Head Coach Joe Pierro, the Patriot’s varsity football team only had five practices before its first kickoff. The team then lost seven of its starters in its second game.
VISALIA, CA
texasfootball.com

Craven's Wagers: Week 4 provides plenty of juice in the state of Texas

Week 4 offers multiple juicy matchups involving FBS teams from Texas. SMU travels to TCU for a contest pitting Dallas against Fort Worth. Texas Tech journeys down to Austin for an intriguing matchup between two programs hoping to build momentum in the Big 12. And UTSA and Baylor face steps up in competition to prove the early-season success isn’t a fluke. Each of Texas’ 12 FBS schools are in action for Week 4.
TEXAS STATE
Oskaloosa Herald

Football preview: Knoxville vs Fairfield

When: Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. These two have been pretty even in recent years with Fairfield holding a 4-3 advantage since 2014 while alternating wins every year. Knoxville has won on odd years and Fairfield have won on even years. It’s an odd year, will Knoxville continue the trend? The Trojans won a low-scoring 15-7 contest last year where all the scoring came in the first half. Quarterback Noah Keefer started that game as a freshman and was 12-of-29 with a 178 yards.
KNOXVILLE, IA
texasfootball.com

From the press box: SMU, TCU play for 100th Battle for Iron Skillet

SMU knocked off TCU in Fort Worth for the second time in three years when the Mustangs outraced the Horned Frogs to a 42-34 win on Saturday afternoon. The win marked the 42nd for SMU in the 100 meetings between the two schools for the Battle of the Iron Skillet. SMU head coach Sonny Dykes moved to 2-1 in rivalry games between TCU and SMU. It was only the third win for SMU in the last 14 meetings between the two rivals. SMU accounted for 595 offensive yards.
FORT WORTH, TX
thekatynews.com

Week 5 Football Roundup: Tompkins Defeats Cinco Ranch

Tompkins showed its mettle in a tough district opener against Cinco Ranch, pulling out a 32-28 win Thursday at Rhodes Stadium. The Falcons, defending District 19-6A champions, improved to 5-0 overall, 1-0 in district. The Cougars fall to 3-2 overall, 0-1 in district. Cinco Ranch drew the first score with...
KATY, TX
texasfootball.com

The 411: Week 4 provides clarity as stocks rise, fall across the state

Week 4 provided clarity for FBS teams in the state of Texas. Stocks are rising for programs such as Baylor, SMU and UTSA. It was a frustrating weekend for Texas A&M, Texas Tech and TCU. All 12 of the in-state FBS programs were in action, so here are four truths, one question and one prediction following a full slate of Week 4 action.
TEXAS STATE
texasfootball.com

Small College Power Poll: Major Top 5 shakeup; ACU with week's biggest jump

Each week Dave Campbell’s Texas Football staff gives their power rankings of the sub-FBS college football teams in Texas. Note: Teams are measured against the overall strength of their conference. Sam Houston (3-0) Last Week: 1 - The Bearkats handled business at No. 24 Central Arkansas last week and turn...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy