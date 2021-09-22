Big School Mega Preview: Rockwall vs. Heath, Cinco Ranch vs. Tompkins, Palo Duro vs. Tascosa, Hightower vs. Manvel

Rockwall (3-1) at Rockwall-Heath (3-1): It's the I-30 classic as crosstown rivals face off to start off district play. It's numbers twelve Rockwall vs. number eight in 6A Rockwall-Heath. After defeating a ranked Lake Travis team in Week 3, Rockwall fell to a now ranked third in 5A-Division 1 team in Highland Park 52-31. Rockwall played well in the first half, scoring first as well as forcing an interception in the second quarter. The second half was where things fell apart as Highland Park was able to score on every drive and forced Rockwall turnovers. Running back Zach Hernandez was a bright spot as he ran for 163 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Mississippi State commit quarterback Braedyn Locke threw 16 of 24 for 133 yards and a touchdown. Rockwall-Heath looked great in their game against McKinney North with a huge 70-35 win. Heath scored on every drive except their last drive in the fourth quarter. Racking up a total of 548 yards, powered by a highly talented offense. Indiana commit quarterback Josh Hoover threw 17 of 23 for 265 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. Minnesota commit running back Zach Evans ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. Baylor commit wide receiver Jordan Nabors wrangled in 7 receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown. There will not be a lack of explosiveness on the offensive side of the football. So it will be up to the defenses to try and put the brakes on this game. One thing that is interesting is the amount of penalties that both teams committed. Rockwall committed 7 penalties for 69 yards while Rockwall-Heath committed eleven penalties for 108 yards. That means this game will be heated. With all this in mind, this could be the best iteration of the I-30 classic. This game will come down to whichever quarterback gets the ball last. DCTF Intern Joshua Price’s Pick: Rockwall-Heath by 2.