Ray Stevens
Singer/songwriter Ray Stevens will release the 14-track comedy album "Ain't Nothin' Funny Anymore" on October 8th via Curb Records. For over six decades, the Country Music Hall of Fame member has brought his brand of comedy to songs like "The Streak," "Mississippi Squirrel Revival," "It's Me Again, Margaret" and "Shriner's Convention." It's been several years since he has released an album totally dedicated to comedy music, but he feels the world needs a good dose of laughter right now.
