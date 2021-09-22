CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ray Stevens

allaccess.com
 6 days ago

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Singer/songwriter Ray Stevens will release the 14-track comedy album “Ain't Nothin' Funny Anymore” on October 8th via Curb Records. For over six decades, the Country Music Hall of Fame member has brought his brand of comedy to songs like "The Streak," "Mississippi Squirrel Revival," "It's Me Again, Margaret" and "Shriner's Convention." It's been several years since he has released an album totally dedicated to comedy music, but he feels the world needs a good dose of laughter right now.

www.allaccess.com

Related
allaccess.com

The 20th Annual Americana Honors & Awards Winners Named

The AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION (AMA)’s 20th annual AMERICANA HONORS & AWARDS show took place last night (9/22) at the RYMAN AUDITORIUM in NASHVILLE. The award winners were BRANDI CARLILE (Artist of the Year), STURGILL SIMPSON (Album of the Year), the late JOHN PRINE (Song of the Year), BLACK PUMAS (Duo/Group of the Year), CHARLEY CROCKETT (Emerging Act of the Year) and KRISTIN WEBER (Instrumentalist of the Year).
MUSIC
Charleston City Paper

Reflections of singer-songwriter Becca Leigh

Local singer-songwriter Becca Leigh said she thinks music genres can be more nebulous than some think | Photo by Rūta Smith. Marcus King is a 25-year-old master musician whose old-soul vocals and bold guitar playing have put him firmly on the path toward greatness. Nashville-based but Greenville-raised, King’s sound is an amalgamation of Southern rock, blues, gospel, country and ragtime. King credits having been raised in South Carolina with setting him up for success. “There must […]
MUSIC
allaccess.com

Pryor & Lee

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Black River Entertaiment duo Pryor & Lee (made up of Pryor Baird and Kaleb Lee) are releasing their new EP, “Right Now,” on November 19th. The title track to the six-song set was released on September 24th, and the music video made its premiere on CMT Music and CMT.com on Monday (9/27).
MUSIC
Ray Stevens
Mel Tillis
thebluegrasssituation.com

WATCH: Phoebe Hunt, “Goin’ Gone” (Tribute to Nanci Griffith)

Artist: Phoebe Hunt featuring Tabitha Meeks and Makena Hartlin (the Pitch Pipes) In Their Words: “I was introduced to the Pitch Meeting in Nashville by my dear friend Makena Hartlin. She kept telling me to come out to Sonny’s on a Tuesday here in Nashville. I had been reluctant to go anywhere during the pandemic, but this August, I felt like it was time and the Pitch Meeting graciously featured me as their guest artist. It was really special to see what can happen when a group of supremely talented individuals come together to support one another. I felt heard, held, supported and lifted up. I hadn’t played in a live setting with a full band in a really long time and it really lifted my spirits. The next week, Makena and Tabitha Meeks invited me to be a featured guest in their Pitch Pipes female songwriter showcase. Again, I was blown away by the support from these beautiful women.
NASHVILLE, TN
nickiswift.com

Inside Mick Jagger's Reaction To The Death Of Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died at age 80 on August 24, per Variety. A number of other musicians paid tribute to Watts after his death, and now, Mick Jagger has joined them. The Rolling Stones frontman was one of the closest people to Watts, and his tribute has Rolling Stones fans in tears. Jagger first tweeted a photo of a smiling Watts on the day of his death, but he's since shared a longer tribute to his late bandmate.
CELEBRITIES
Revolver

Metallica's Kirk Hammett on Witnessing Kurt Cobain, Axl Rose VMAs Clash

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica's Black Album with Revolver's Fall Issue bundles featuring limited-edition magazines and deluxe prints from photographer Ross Halfin, Baroness' John Baizley and visual artist Eric Wolfe Sahlsten. Order yours now!. Revolver's new Fall 2021 Issue features an in-depth interview with Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Actor Michael Blackson Raises $10K In Funeral Funds For Late Anthony Johnson

Tributes from the likes of Friday star Ice Cube and Bow Wow poured in but, according to Johnson's widow Lexi Jones Mason, it was a lot of "fake love." Explaining that funeral costs alone would be in the range of $15,000, Mason asked for those flaking on their supposed donations to stop it with the lip service. "There's people that's saying that they're gonna give money…we haven't received it," Mason wrote. "Please stop the fake love please stop the fake calls please stop the fake texts. Just for our family…Me the kids and the grandkids, just stop it."
CHARITIES
thethreetomatoes.com

Wicked Triumphantly Returns to Broadway

This week there was a big roar that could be heard echoing throughout the storied streets of the theatre district. Broadway is back. Behemoth shows Hamilton, The Lion King, Chicago and Wicked opened earlier this week to jammed houses, and a deafening noise. I was in the audience of Wicked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Stereogum

Watch Eddie Vedder Cover R.E.M., Kings Of Leon, Prince, & More At Ohana Fest

Eddie Vedder curates Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, and he headlines pretty much every year. This year, he’s headlining solo and with the rest of Pearl Jam. And when last night’s scheduled headliners Kings Of Leon had to cancel at the last minute after their mother died, Vedder ended up filling in with another headlining set.
DANA POINT, CA
allaccess.com

Brett Young

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. BMLG Records' Brett Young will release his first-ever Christmas album, “Brett Young & Friends Sing The Christmas Classics,” on October 22nd. Colbie Caillat, Sam Fischer, Dann Huff, Darius Rucker, Maddie & Tae, Chris Tomlin and Phil Wickham appear with Young for some holiday collaborations. The eight-song collection's first track, “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” ft. Sam Fischer, is out today (9/24).
MUSIC
allaccess.com

Dierks Bentley

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Capitol Nashville's Dierks Bentley has canceled two additional dates on his “Beers On Me Tour" as a result of a positive Covid-19 test in a member of his fully vaccinated touring party. Bentley took to Instagram yesterday (9/22) to let his fans know that shows in Jones Beach, NY (9/24) and Boston (9/25) have been canceled and give ticket refund information.
MUSIC
1033theeagle.com

Foo Fighters perform, David Lee Roth presents on 2021 MTV VMAs

Foo Fighters, were among the many artists who performed during Sunday's 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Dave Grohl and company, who were honored at the ceremony with the Global Icon Award, performed a three-song medley including the classics "Everlong" and "Learn to Fly," as well as "Shame Shame," the lead single from their latest album, Medicine at Midnight.
MUSIC

